Twitter Unplugged: Musk Makes War on Child Sexploitation, While Leftists Scream ‘Democracy Is Dead’

"Most impressive of all feats so far is Elon Musk’s determination to eradicate child sexual exploitation (CSE) material from Twitter; and, if I’ve read the sentiment right, he plans to take the fight against CSE beyond the bird."

Twitter unplugged from the woketopian matrix is firing on all cylinders, despite predictions the platform was doomed.

Bitter at not having the former owner’s “stay woke” police protecting their special status, tantrum-throwing, blue-tick Twitterati, hit front-page news earlier this week with shouts of: “It’s no longer a “safe space.” So, I’m leaving!” and, “democracy is dead.”

Ticked off at Twitter’s new landlord for liberating the blue checkmark for the peasantry, elitists spouted “Twitter will die” with Elon Musk at the helm.

What they really wanted you to hear was: “Twitter with die without us, self-important celebrities using it!”

The narcissistic, self-indulgent prophecy was about as dubious as most unBiblical end-of-days predictions are.

The fast fact is, the woke elite are infuriated at losing a pompous partisan palatial platform, from which they could control public debate, and say: “let them eat cake!”

Beyond the melodramatic pageantry, and hysterical arm-waving, the real reason is: forced-speech lost, free speech won.

There’s also the chance Elon’s ownership unravels the way Twitter has been weaponised against conservatives, Christians, and the Left’s political opponents.

Aside from banning Donald Trump on the false premise that he was inciting a January 6 “insurrection”, and the mass gagging of the Hunter Biden Laptop story, perhaps the biggest example of weaponization is the banning of Bill Clinton rape accuser, Juanita Broaddrick, for questioning the COVID “vaccines.”

Signalling an end to Twitter’s left-wing apocalypse, Musk wrote on Twitter: “The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people.”

He added, “It is objectively the case that ‘conservative’ political candidates were more negatively affected than ‘progressive’ candidates. Anyone using Twitter knows this. Question is simply one of magnitude.”

Additionally, when Dinesh D’Souza commented about ‘censorship being deployed as a one-way operation against conservatives,’ Musk simply said, ‘correct.’

In a further sign of hope for a fairer platform, responding to Judicial Watch President, Tom Fitton’s suggestion Twitter regulate illegal content by of the United States’ Communications Decency act 1996, Musk wrote, “that’s the general idea.”

Most impressive of all feats so far is Elon Musk’s determination to eradicate child sexual exploitation (CSE) material from Twitter; and, if I’ve read the sentiment right, he plans to take the fight against CSE beyond the bird.

I’m a survivor of abuse, so this hits home (for more about this see here, here, and here).

More so for Eliza Bleu, who is both a survivor advocate and victim of human trafficking.

In a damning article written for Newsweek, Bleu, exposed the stark contrast between Dorsey’s Twitter and Musk’s.

Bleu said, she ‘reached out to Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, directly for help on this matter in 2020 for a meeting’ to discuss Twitter’s failure to remove ‘illegal CSE material.’

The meeting, Bleu recounted, ‘was a waste of time.’

“I was disheartened when representatives for the platform basically repeated the same lines from their transparency reports and public relations statements: ‘We do not tolerate child sexual exploitation (CSE) on Twitter.'”

The run-of-the-mill dismissal contradicted the contents of a lawsuit involving a child (John Doe #1), who claims, “Twitter refused to remove the illegal material and instead continued to promote and profit from the sexual abuse of the children.”

According to Bleu, Twitter even said, “the video in question did not violate any of their policies.”

Another case before the courts alleges, “Both plaintiffs were harmed by Twitter’s distribution of material depicting their sexual abuse and trafficking and by Twitter’s knowing refusal to remove the images of their sexual abuse (child pornography) when notified by John Doe #1 and his parents.”

After Bleu approached Musk with her concerns, Bleu’s recommendations were ‘quietly implemented.’

“Shortly afterwards,” Bleu recalled, “I noticed large amounts of child sexual abuse material being removed from popular hashtags used to sell and exchange child sexual abuse material.”

Adding further context, Business Insider exclaimed, CSE has been the elephant in the room at Twitter for years.

Whatever Musk’s political leanings, his consistency so far hasn’t wavered.

The Berlin Wall was justified by the Soviets as an “anti-fascist rampart.”

It’s no stretch to say the globalist Left, fashioned Twitter to be the same.

Caldron Pool stands in full agreement with Musk’s fight against Child Sexual Exploitation.

As we said in 2020 when calling out the Netflix film Cuties: There’s nothing cute about child abuse.

The sign saying Twitter is “under new management” couldn’t shine any more brighter for truth, liberty, justice, and the American way.