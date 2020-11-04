WATCH: Bevelyn Beatty and Trump Supporters STABBED by Protesters













276 Shares

Bevelyn Beatty, the African-American woman who in July threw paint on New York’s Black Lives Matter ‘mural’ has been stabbed in the back while attempting to help a person who was being assaulted in D.C.

Advertisement

According to the Gateway Pundit, multiple Proud Boys were also stabbed during the incident and are now in hospital with serious wounds. One male was stabbed in the neck.

The victims reportedly saw an older man being stabbed and intervened before the attackers turned the knife on them.

Advertisement

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio told TGP that the attackers were Black Lives Matter supporters.

“We were helpings some guy that was getting stabbed by two black males and one female,” Tarrio said. “Bevelyn got stabbed as well as two Proud Boys and the guy they were attacking. I got slashed, but it’s not serious. We were walking to our cars.”

WATCH:

Bevelyn Beatty has been stabbed in the back after being jumped as she was walking down the street. She is a courageous black woman who publicly does not support the BLM movement. pic.twitter.com/iXbk03ro9c — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) November 4, 2020

Related