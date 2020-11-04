News United States

WATCH: Bevelyn Beatty and Trump Supporters STABBED by Protesters

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer
Leave a Comment on WATCH: Bevelyn Beatty and Trump Supporters STABBED by Protesters
  • 276
    Shares

Bevelyn Beatty, the African-American woman who in July threw paint on New York’s Black Lives Matter ‘mural’ has been stabbed in the back while attempting to help a person who was being assaulted in D.C.

According to the Gateway Pundit, multiple Proud Boys were also stabbed during the incident and are now in hospital with serious wounds. One male was stabbed in the neck.

The victims reportedly saw an older man being stabbed and intervened before the attackers turned the knife on them.

Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio told TGP that the attackers were Black Lives Matter supporters.

“We were helpings some guy that was getting stabbed by two black males and one female,” Tarrio said. “Bevelyn got stabbed as well as two Proud Boys and the guy they were attacking. I got slashed, but it’s not serious. We were walking to our cars.”

WATCH:


  • 276
    Shares