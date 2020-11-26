Twitter Reverses Ban on Sidney Powell’s Lawsuits, Slaps A Warning Label Instead

Twitter has reversed their decision to censor the website of attorney Sidney Powell, claiming the link was mistakenly marked as unsafe.













Users were blocked from sharing links to Powell’s website earlier today after she filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia on Wednesday challenging the results of the presidential election and alleging “massive election fraud” and foreign influence.

Powell has argued that the election was “rigged” for Joe Biden, citing numerous witnesses, expert testimony, documentation, and statistical improbabilities.

The lawsuit claims that in Georgia alone 96,600 mail-in ballots “were fraudulently cast” and a further “136,098 ballots were illegally counted as a result of improper manipulation of the Dominion software.”

In Michigan, Powell claimed there were “additional categories of ‘traditional’ voting fraud and Michigan Election Code violations, supplemented by healthy doses of harassment, intimidation, discrimination, abuse and even physical removal of Republican poll challengers to eliminate any semblance of transparency, objectivity or fairness from the vote-counting process.”

According to Powell, the software used in the process was designed to make ballot-stuffing hard to detect by a simple audit.

“Smartmatic and Dominion were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost an election,” she argued.

Powell has said there are enough ballots affected for the courts to set aside the results of the 2020 election in each state.

Following the release of the lawsuits, Twitter was accused of intentionally censoring the findings after users noticed the link to Powell’s website was blacklisted by the platform.

Yes, @SidneyPowell1 has kept her promise to the nation.



“96,600 votes must be disregarded.”



I wanted to post the link to he whole court filing, but this is what @Jack the fascist has done: pic.twitter.com/aySkqwTdVF — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 26, 2020

The decision to censor the website was later reversed by Twitter, perhaps to avoid a repeat of the Streisand effect created after the suppression of the New York Post’s bombshell piece on Hunter Biden.

“The URL referenced was mistakenly marked under our unsafe links policy – this action has now been reversed,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

However, anyone attempting to view the lawsuits via Twitter will instead be prompted with a warning that the link may be unsafe.

It certainly makes you wonder if Sidney Powell is beginning to make our social media overlords a little anxious.

