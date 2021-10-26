Popular Australian Cartoonist Axed for Criticising Mandatory Vax

"When the only allowable opposition is what the Left approves as opposition, we are no longer dealing with reasoned debate, but a manufactured narrative and its badly constructed religion."















Michael Leunig, poet, satirist and artist, has been axed by the Australian left-wing newspaper, The Age, after violating the sanctity of COVID cultism.

Leunig’s chief crimes were doggedly questioning the use of force to impose unwanted – and based on COVID’s 99.9%+ survivability rates for the majority, unnecessary – medical procedures on Australians.

One viral violation consisted of him portraying protesters opposing the rape of medical autonomy by government authoritarianism with the sole protester who opposed the 1989 convoy of PLA tanks, used by the Chinese Communist Party to squash pro-freedom rally protests in Tiananmen Square.

Michael Leunig

Michael Smith News cited Leunig telling The Australian’s Media Diary, ‘Purge is a word that comes to mind […] Apparently, I’m out of touch with the readership.’

Smith said Leunig defended the cartoon, arguing:

The Tiananmen Square image is often used in cartoons around the world as a Charlie Chaplin-like metaphor for overwhelming force meeting the innocent powerless individual. In my view, it is a fair enough issue to raise in the most locked-down city in the world.

The Daily Mail explained the image in question was first posted to Leunig’s Instagram page in September, after it had been rejected by editor, Gay Alcorn.

Criticisms of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also feed into the ersatz blasphemy charge.

Leunig’s support for life, light and liberty have broken taboos on criticising the church of COVID and its corrupt cultic priesthood.

According to Smith, Leunig said he’s had “12 cartoons censored this year, “all about Covid and/or Dan Andrews, with next to no explanation.”

Rebel News gave examples, stating, ‘When the cartoon emerged, it caused a storm of controversy on Twitter where the #IStandWithDan hashtag filled with condemnation.’

One smack-talking Twitter user whined:

This Leunig cartoon is grotesquely offensive. To compare the plight of anti-vaxxers to that of a man whose fate remains unknown, 30 years on, is just appalling.

With another user flapping:

Leunig is no longer being published in @theage because his anti-vaxxing views could not be tolerated in the middle of a pandemic – even by The Age which says a lot. It does make me happy though that Leunig seems to believe the #IStandWithDan crowd are the reason he’s been booted.

News.com confirmed that Leunig has been axed for questioning the mandatory vax.

“Leunig has been taken off the newspaper’s prized Monday editorial page position — not long after his Tiananmen Square cartoon emerged and stoked outrage from Daniel Andrews fans.”

Michael Leunig is an Australian icon. He’s been ‘declared a national living treasure by the National Trust and awarded honorary degrees from La Trobe and Griffith universities and the Australian Catholic University for his unique contribution to Australian culture.’

Leunig was a darling of the Left when he opposed the post-9/11 “war on terror” invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

In true leftist style, it would seem that the artist has been dropped by the Left, for applying the same loveable sharp-eye of accountability to those on the Left.

This is yet another remarkable testimony to the insidious power of cancel culture, and the danger it poses.

When the only allowable opposition is what the Left approves as opposition, we are no longer dealing with reasoned debate, but a manufactured narrative and its badly constructed religion.

To quote Albert Camus:

Facts are facts. Whoever says that the sky is blue when it is grey is prostituting words and preparing for tyranny […] There is room for nothing in Stalinist culture except for edifying sermons, colourless life, and the catechism of propaganda.

