Dems Create “Ministry of Truth” Department in Fight Against Arbitrarily Defined Disinformation and Domestic Terror

"The unsurprising news highlights greater concern about who polices the thought police in a world where subjectivism replaces truth, and feelings replace facts."

Democrats have quietly unveiled a taxpayer-funded vetting machine, potentially giving their party a stranglehold on who gets to redefine what passes for free speech, and what doesn’t.

Advertisement

The Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), (being dubbed “the ministry of Truth”), is a new branch of Homeland Security.

Heading the division is Nina Jankowicz, who, in 2020, notably discounted the Hunter Biden Laptop scandal as a product of the “Trump campaign.”

Advertisement

Jankowicz has also been one of the many recipients of the Fullbright-Clinton Fellowship.

FCF’s said aims are to ‘strengthen the public sector’ through placing U.S. citizens ‘within foreign government ministries or institutions while simultaneously carrying out an academic research/study project.’

Information sourced from Vasser College (NY), describes the Fullbright-Clinton Fellowship as ‘the vanguard of international public diplomacy,’ which ‘leverages the Fullbright program to achieve global development objectives.’

If Jankowicz’s Clinton connection and the political plant in foreign government aims of the fellowship doesn’t set off any red flags, these points of interest might:

Jankowicz is a close contact with notorious “loose with the truth” organisations, such as WaPO, and the NYT. The speech police executive has ‘advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications.’ Jankowicz is the author of two books discussing online use, and abuse. The second of which targeted the alleged mistreatment of Kamala Harris, and alleges that harassment on the internet, comes “predominantly from men.” The left’s so-called “defender of free speech, privacy, civil rights and civil liberties,” joined in the collective leftist howling over Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, recently stating: “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities…which are already shouldering…disproportionate amounts of this abuse.”

Last week I told @NPRMichel: I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities…which are already shouldering…disproportionate amounts of this abuse.” https://t.co/GLqMwC3iYH — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 25, 2022

The unsurprising news highlights greater concern about who polices the thought police in a world where subjectivism replaces truth, and feelings replace facts.

Advertisement

In other words, it remains to be seen whether a Disinformation Governance Board will protect free speech for all, or simply impose Leftist newspeak while denouncing everything opposed as “hate speech.”

Former 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful, Tulsi Gabbard echoed this concern, telling Fox News:

“This is the kind of thing that you see in dictatorships […] The reason why you see this in dictatorships is because they’re afraid of us. They’re afraid of the people. They’re afraid that we might actually think for ourselves.”

Gabbard reportedly predicted:

Advertisement

“The board will use taxpayer funds to push out its messaging and “propaganda narratives” through the media and advertisements – while also silence dissent of the approved talking points by intimidating those who disagree.”

Biden designating DGB as a department of Homeland Security, whose sole aim is to fight domestic terror, signals fire because of the Left’s fluid definition of domestic terrorism.

For example, in 2021, I explained in two separate articles how Biden’s ‘Four Pillars Policy Against Domestic Terrorism’ could be weaponised by Leftists against their political opponents.

The coincidental timing of Biden’s new “ministry of truth” – made public the same week Elon Musk buys Twitter – suggests the DHS department will execute orders based on Biden’s Four Pillars doctrine.

This will likely see a woke/CRT lens applied to what, how and who fits the Left’s radicalised criteria for domestic terrorism.

By which it’s middle-American mums, dads and kids, who are targeted as extremists, not eco-fascists sabotaging entire industries, nor Woke Jihadists who believe in “pregnant people,” “men getting periods,” and “abortion is healthcare,” nor Islamists flying planes into the sides of buildings.

Democrats haven’t been coy about their intentions.

As I wrote then, the proposed Four Pillars extend the definition of domestic terrorism to include, “political polarisation,” “disinformation”, “systemic racism” and the centralisation of extended governmental powers.

This suggests that Biden’s administration is adding the “Intersectional” handbook for Critical Race Theory to how it fights the war on terror at home.

If so, the DGB would be simply another Marxist manifestation of the KGB.

The secretive nature of the department also sparks reason to question the motive behind its creation.

News of the department’s existence only came to light after Homeland Security Secretary, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted before a recent House Homeland Security Committee:

“We have just established a miss and disinformation governance board in the department of homeland security to more effectively combat (Russian cyber interference), not only to election security but to our homeland security.” (Timestamp 52:19-53:18)

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admits that the DHS has created a new entity to police "misinformation" and "disinformation."



Read more: https://t.co/FukSTgxipr pic.twitter.com/jJanZrAXub — CNSNews (@cnsnews) April 28, 2022

As Law Enforcement Today’s response inferred, the laughable thing about this anti-disinformation department is that it’s filled with “swamp rats” who blatantly spread disinformation.

These are the same people behind the Russian collusion hoax.

The same people who denied that the CCP virus was created in a lab.

They are the same “single source of truth” who reject biological gender, call transgenderism normal, and consider anti-racism to be discriminating against those with a lighter shade of melanin because their skin colour makes them “racist.”

“Ministry of Truth” is apt. A Disinformation Governance Board that appears to exist with the sole purpose of protecting leftists and their newspeak is better termed the Department of Disinformation.