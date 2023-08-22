Mexican Politicians Are the Latest Victims in Pro-noun Purge

The latest victims of pro-noun politics are two pro-family Mexican politicians.

Rodrigo Ivan Cortes and Gabriel Quadri were accused, tried, and convicted of “gender-based political violence” after criticising transgenderism online.

Cortes was dragged before Mexico’s electoral judiciary for “misgendering.”

His alleged crime was criticising a so-called “trans-rights” bill, which he argued would violate the right to free speech, and religious freedom.

An LGBTQ activist behind the proposed legislation – also a sitting member of Mexico’s ruling Morena left-wing political party – took exception to Cortes’ opposition.

The bill, proposed in 2022, aimed to ‘reform the Law on Religious Associations and Public Worship, which would allow churches to be penalized for “hate speech” based on the bill’s criteria,” reported CAN in February.

The Christian-hating clown show saw the activist deliver the bill dressed in clothes which resembled a Catholic Bishop “to protest discrimination.”

LGBTQ+ “double-standards are us,” offended by Cortes’ dissent, accused the former congressman’s science-backed biological references of “hate speech.”

The biological man who identifies as a woman argued that Cortes had used “a series of 9 social media posts on Twitter and Facebook to violate the right to be acknowledged as a woman.”

This was ruled a “denial of identity.”

Mexico’s electoral adjudicator, the Specialized Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power, agreed.

In consequence, forced speech triumphed over free speech, as fantasy trumped facts.

On final appeal, the Mexican Trans-Tribunal ruled in early August against the National Front for the Family (FNF) president, charging Cortes on five counts:

gender-based political violence. digital violence. symbolic violence. psychological violence, and sexual violence

Cortes was ordered to pay reparations.

These consisted of a “$20k Mexican Pesos fine, and an order to publish the court’s decision, with an apology drafted by the court, online daily for 30 days.”

The former congressman must also complete LGBTQAAI+ sensitivity re-education, and add his name to the Mexican domestic violence register, reported the Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF).

Replying to the verdict, Cortes – who seems to be refusing to publish the pro-LGBTQ+ scripted apology daily – said in an ADF video posted online, “I shared my opinion on Twitter about a bill aimed to penalise Christian teaching on sexuality as a form of ‘hate speech.’

“We were created male or female, and for speaking from my convictions, I was charged, and convicted under the law for multiple forms of violence.

“I spoke about the objective truth that there are only two genders, masculine and feminine, and I was censored.

“No law should be used to silence or punish individuals for peacefully sharing their convictions.”

All legal options exhausted, Cortes will try and appeal his case before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, with ADF’s support.

Speaking with EWTN News, he said, “This is so unjust.

“Dissent is not discrimination or violence. The laws in Mexico have been weaponised to protect the few how have a very radical political agenda.”

An agenda, he added, that “cancels parliamentary debate; public debate. Freedom of expression, and religious freedom.”

This is about “dismantling democracy, and imposing ideological thought without any scientific or legal basis.”

Last week, @rodrigoivanc was convicted of gender based political violence in Mexico for referring to a transgender colleague as a "man who self-ascribes as a woman." Congressman Cortes and his legal counsel, Julio Pohl of @ADFIntl, share their reactions to last week's verdict. pic.twitter.com/lRIPpUN864 — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) August 17, 2023

Co-accused congressman, Gabriel Quadri, was condemned as a “political violator against women.”

The LGBTQ activist using lawfare against Cortes took issue with Quadri for “expressing concern that men who identify as women have taken spaces in Congress reserved for women,” recounted ADF.

Summarising the case, they said, 11 tweets were targeted.

Most of those addressed trans-ideology, “contained no foul language, or incitement to violence.”

Undeterred, the “debate-is-hate” activist in question, claimed the tweets were a personal attack, and managed to have the court convict the former Mexican presidential candidate of “psychological, sexual and digital violence.”

Like Cortes, Quadri was forced to:

delete his tweets. post the ruling, and a scripted public apology twice a day for 15 days online. Complete re-education training. Register as a gender violence offender.

ADF said more sanctions on the current congressman are pending an appeal, which if lost could see Quadri lose the legal right to run for office.

He now “lives under the very real threat of having his speech policed on penalty of becoming ineligible to run for any public office in the future.”

Both Cortes and Quadri’s cases are not isolated.

Identity politics is also coming for mother, and Toluca congresswoman, Teresa Castell.

The same Cultural Marxists at war with Cortes, and Quadri, claimed Castell had “spread violent messages” against the activist.

Despite Castell herself appearing to be the victim of hate speech, and violence, she was tried by the system.

Castell was subsequently convicted of “committing gender-based violence against the trans population.”

Sharing the news on Twitter in July, she vowed, “this is not over,” saying, “the process is flawed. They won’t be able to silence the truth,” not matter how much they punish or gag us.