Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than Good

The last report from the United States oversight committee into COVID-19 is damning.

Issued on December 2, and packed into 520 pages, the select committee’s two-year investigation summary condemned lockdowns, social distancing, as well as mask, and vaccine mandates as unscientific.

Tearing into the cabal, best described as COVID cronyism – if not an adaptation of Communism – the committee introduced the final report stating,

“Members and staff have exposed high-level corruption in America’s public health system.”

Starting with the lab leak theory the report listed five clear reasons why, the most likely origin of COVID is a “laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.”

This was, the report asserts – in all probability – a “lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research,” which was funded (illegally) using (approx. 3.4 million) U.S tax-payer dollars.

The company in question, EcoHealth, run by Dr. Peter Daszak, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the DOJ.

They are facing disbarment, and are suspended from receiving any future funding.

Noted here is the neat little tie-in between Dr. Daszak and COVID Czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Daszak infamously thanked Dr. Fauci in 2020 for dismissing the lab leak theory as disinformation.

Recalling Fauci’s role, the committee’s report implied that he had potentially lied about the origins of COVID in order to push his preferred evolutionary narrative.

They didn’t go as far as to suggest that Dr. Fauci was covering up the origins of COVID on Dr. Daszak’s behalf.

Continuing on, the report said, “rampant fraud, waste, and abuse plagued the COVID-19 pandemic response.”

For perspective, up until 2023, the United States government had spent $4.6 trillion in “pandemic” response, and recovery relief.

Of this, at least $64 billion of COVID relief funding for paycheck protection (PPP loans) has been “lost to fraud, and criminals.”

An additional, $191-billion was siphoned off by fraudsters “taking advantage of the federal government’s unemployment system.”

This was largely because of “lapses in department co-ordination, and oversight.”

Additional headaches for bureaucrats included transnational organisations pocketing at “least half of the taxpayer dollars lost in COVID-19 relief programs.”

Examples included APT41 a Chinese government-linked hacker group that took $20 million.

Another example involved a Nigerian government official, who ran off with $5.4 million, after filing fraudulent unemployment claims.

Also, an Indian national exploited the paycheck protection program, taking in a cool $8.2 million after filing “fraudulent loan applications.”

This was on top of the $3.3 million he took from fabricated tax-related payments.

After dealing with fraud, the committee’s final say condemned public health orders as unscientific.

Bureaucrats turning Trump’s 15-days to flatten the curve turning into totalitarianism, did more harm, than good.

The committee’s explosive conclusion noted that, lockdowns and vaccine mandates were not based on science.

“Lockdowns had drastic consequences on the mental health of many Americans, including elevated substance abuse, overdoses, and suicide.”

They also created an economic crisis through disrupted supply chains, forced unemployment, and business closures.

The Biden administration’s no jab, no job, vaccine mandates had no sufficient evidence to support the policy.

As such, vaccine passports, and vaccine mandates ‘trampled individual freedoms, harmed military readiness, and disregarded medical freedom.’

Additionally, “public health officials engaged in a coordinated effort to ignore natural immunity.”

The “vaccines” were a treatment, not prevention.

On COVID censorship, the report states that those in authority, who harped on about misinformation, were often guilty of spreading misinformation.

“Public health officials often spread misinformation through conflicting messaging, kneejerk reactions, and a lack of transparency,” the report argued.

Masks and social distancing messaging are key examples.

Everyone remembers how the stay-at-home “science” applied to Churches, yet didn’t apply to Black Lives Matter, and Antifa riots.

The so-called “science” behind “super spreader events” magically saw COVID avoid “defund the police,” and George Floyd protests.

The same can be said for Pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Apparently, COVID was too dangerous for the advocates of liberty, not for the peddlers of the Marx-loving new authoritarianism, or Soros-backed (so-called) “anti-fascists.”

Most alarming of all, the report added, was the Biden administration’s pressure on social media companies “to censor certain COVID-19 content — to fight what it deemed misinformation.”

Of significance, and therefore worth noting, the Select Committee slammed the World Health Organisation.

The WHO’s response was an “abject failure,” the report states.

This is “because they caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties.”

The committee then warned against ‘the WHO’s “pandemic treaty,” saying it “may harm the United States.”

The Select Committee’s findings are going to be a bitter pill to swallow for some.

Especially those who skipped down lockdown lover’s lane, hand-in-hand with the Communist Chinese Party, screaming “Follow the science, or you want to kill grandma.”

These findings vindicate what I and other regular contributors to Caldron Pool have been saying since the COVID Communist crackdown turned the war on the virus into a war on the people.

In sum, yesterday’s public health orders, have created today’s public health crisis.

Government over God, is government gone wrong.