“COVID-19: The Great Reset” Spotted in Australian Health Minister’s Bookcase

Greg Hunt, federal member for Flinders on Wednesday published a photo of himself standing in front of an office bookcase. Shelved amongst a number of books was “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” written by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

The book is described as a guide to understanding how the pandemic disrupted social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.

“This is the purpose of the book: to shake up and to show the deficiencies which were manifest in our global system, even before COVID broke out,” the Amazon description reads.

Screenshot from Greg Hunt’s Instagram page.

“COVID-19: The Great Reset”

Schwab is a long-time advocate of the global “reset” agenda and has advocated for an opportunity to “push the reset button” on the global economy years before the pandemic.

2015: Klaus Schwab says World Economic Forum is an opportunity to "push the reset button" on the global economy.



2020: Schwab says the pandemic is our "chance to accelerate" the "Great Reset." pic.twitter.com/BRZB7H7V12 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) November 17, 2020

In recent weeks, a number of world leaders have echoed Schwab’s sentiments. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the “pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the pandemic will be used to trigger an “acceleration of social and economic change.” While Prince Charles described the pandemic as a “golden opportunity” to “reset ourselves.”

Back in Australia, Senator Pauline Hanson’s move to boycott the World Economic Forum over its “Great Reset” agenda was blocked after Coalition Senators allied with Labor and the Greens against One Nation’s motion.

The One Nation leader last week warned of devastating consequences if Australia adopted the WEF’s global plans to revamp all aspects of society and economics in response to the recent pandemic.

Senator Hanson said in a statement that it is “totally unacceptable” to use the pandemic as an excuse to “overturn lives, push control agendas, and meddle in social systems in countries across the world.”

“This so-called reset is absolute rubbish and we should make a stand to play no part in it, to protect Australians and our way of life,” she added.

The motion was defeated, two ayes to 37 noes.

