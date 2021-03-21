Australian Senators Standing Up to the Transgender Agenda

"When you get to the heart of the transgender debate, you realise that you and I are being expected to abandon objective truth."















In a controversial move, Australian Liberal Nationals Senator, Amanda Stoker is asking concerned citizens to support her petition aimed at preserving “objective truth,” “basic biology,” parental rights, and “common sense,” against proposed weaponised legislation packed inside the LGBTQAAI+ trojan horse transgenderism.

Stoker argues that “when you get to the heart of the transgender debate, you realise that you and I are being expected to abandon objective truth.”

Adding, “for too long now, the Left has told you what you can and cannot say, the time for action is now.”

Stoker is right. Biology isn’t a social construct. Everything about the “LOVE IS LOVE” mantra pivots on forcing people to believe a lie and forcing them to deceive others, such as telling a child they don’t have a father or a mother, only a parent, and or, birth parent (and other examples can be added to this one).

There’s a distinctive line between tolerance, and intolerable tyranny.

Acknowledging this, the Queensland senator wrote:

“Australians are polite people. If a grown man chooses to wear women’s clothing and change their name, we are generally content to live and let live. No one wants to make anyone feel ‘less than’. Most people agree that adults are free to live their life the way they want. But that doesn’t mean we abandon truth. It doesn’t mean we abandon common sense or our understanding of basic biology. The transgender agenda’s list of demands is completely unreasonable and it’s time you and I stood up for common sense.”

Stoker joins Tasmanian, LNP senator, Claire Chandler, whose pro-women opposition to queer theory’s invasion into women’s sports, is a popular target for Cancel Culture’s hungry Radical Leftist Jihadists.

Despite the Left’s manipulation of anti-discrimination law, issuing their usual threats, and intimidation, Chandler has, with significant credit to her, remained unmoved, if not more determined.

Posting to Facebook on International Women’s Day, Chandler said: “remember that ‘woman’ is not a feeling, a political movement, an identity, a fashion or a trend. A woman is a female. The more people who acknowledge that fact, the more chance we have of making the world a better place for women.”

Chandler and Stoker’s pro-woman platform deserves our support.

You have a right, as Amanda worded it, “to know what your child is being taught about gender and sexuality in school. You do have a right to keep women’s sport for women. You do have a right to protect children from hormone treatment and surgical procedures. You do have a right to teach your children they are born as either a boy or a girl and that gender isn’t something we can choose.”

This isn’t “slippery slope” anti-marriage equality, homophobic, transphobic, right-wing supremacist, “you’re all Nazi’s and Trumpists”, hate speech.

This is genuine representation on a political level; an invitation for stakeholders, which include the unconcerned and concerned voter, to stop the new barbarianism before it removes the right to life, light, and liberty, replacing it with servitude and subjugation.

Chandler and Stoker have, and are, voicing concerns about the totalitarian weaponization of legislation by the LGBTQAAI+ lobby, and the movement’s perpetually angry, jackboot wearing foot soldiers.

Something that might already be too late for some Western nations, such as Canada, but not yet here in Australia.

Demonstrated in Ben Davis’ latest article, where, in essence, a Canadian father has been charged with “family violence” and then imprisoned, for refusing to bow to the LGBTQAAI+ religion because he chose to affirm his daughter’s biological sex, instead of lie to her, and participate in her LGBT conversion indoctrination.

Another example is Twitter’s lockout of Binary Australia’s director, Kirralie Smith, for asserting the male and female scientific, binary distinction, alleged by Twitter to be “hateful conduct.”

I’ve followed Kirralie on Twitter for a few years. She’s never posted anything close to the kind of hate I see vomited up, and out by the propaganda wing of Radical Leftist Jihadists.

Proving one thing: Twitter may protest against accusations of bias and partiality, but it’s clear by their behaviour that they are NOT a politically neutral organisation.

We can be thankful that the Senate passed a “motion banning” the use of radical queer theory language, such as “Chest feeding” and “Lactating Parent”, but the march towards affirming it is still moving forward.

As the imperfect, anti-Nazi theologian, Karl Barth wrote, “The incontestable truth that male and female as such are together man [humanity] becomes a lie when it is not significantly counterbalanced by the recognition that man as such is male or female and not a third term.” [i]

So goes objective truth, so goes humanity, and with it, civilisation.

Where civil rights are exalted over civil liberties, hell on earth is sure to follow.

You can support Amanda’s pro-science, pro-common sense, pro-truth, pro-man and pro-woman, petition here.

