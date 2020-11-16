World Leaders Give Greenlight to Globalist “Great Reset”

Never let a good crisis go to waste, right?













1 Share

Australia’s Senator Pauline Hanson’s move to boycott the World Economic Forum over its “Great Reset” agenda has been blocked after Coalition Senators allied with Labor and the Greens against One Nation’s motion.

Advertisement

The One Nation leader last week warned of devastating consequences if Australia adopted the WEF’s global plans to revamp all aspects of society and economics in response to the recent pandemic.

GOVERNMENT GIVES GREENLIGHT TO GLOBALISTS@OneNationAus leader Senator Pauline Hanson's move to boycott the World Economic Forum over its Great Reset agenda has been blocked after Coalition Senators allied with Labor and the Greens against One Nation



Final vote 2 ayes – 37 noes https://t.co/tosQKKed1s pic.twitter.com/JVO7pT5KD5 — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) November 11, 2020

Senator Hanson said in a statement that it is “totally unacceptable” to use the pandemic as an excuse to “overturn lives, push control agendas, and meddle in social systems in countries across the world.”

Advertisement

“This so-called reset is absolute rubbish and we should make a stand to play no part in it, to protect Australians and our way of life,” she added.

The motion was defeated, two ayes to 37 noes.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the pandemic as an “opportunity” to accelerate the economic reset and “maintain our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” Trudeau said. “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges, like extreme poverty, inequality, and Climate Change.”

I thought this was supposed to be a conspiracy theory. But here it is, straight from Trudeau’s mouth. The pandemic is the excuse for a “Great Reset” of the world, led by the UN. pic.twitter.com/ybugYfjhAq — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month said he will use the pandemic to trigger an “acceleration of social and economic change.”

Advertisement

“History teaches us that events of this magnitude — wars, famines, plagues — events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has, they don’t just come and go. They are, more often than not, the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change.

“Because we human beings will simply not content ourselves with a repair job. We see these moments as the time to learn and to improve on the world that went before and that’s why this government will build back better,” Johnson said.

At the opening of a WEF’s virtual meeting, Prince Charles similarly described the pandemic as a “golden opportunity” to “reset ourselves.”

Advertisement

“We have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path.

“We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from the crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change,” Charles added.

Democrats in the United States appear to be doing everything within their power to latch on to this agenda. A Biden presidency seems to guarantee that it’s played out effectively in the U.S. Worth noting is Laura Ingraham’s breakdown here.

The Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab similarly said, the pandemic “represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect and reimagine and reset our world.”

The WEF has already detailed what this might look like played out in less than a decade.

In 2016, the organisation posted a video to social media predicting what the world would be like in 2030. A caption that accompanied the now-deleted video stated: “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy. This is how our world could change by 2030.”

Could this pandemic have hit at a more convenient time for the globalist agenda? Fear is a powerful weapon. When authorities seize rights by force, they’re often met with resistance. But if they produce enough fear in the minds of the public, the people willingly substitute their rights for the illusion of security. Never let a good crisis go to waste, right?

Related