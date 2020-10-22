Trump Supporters Receive Intimidating Letters Threatening War

Google the phrase “Trump supporters threatened with Civil War.”













Google the phrase “Trump supporters threatened with Civil War.” All that pops up is a bunch of wishful thinking mainstream media articles from 2019 pushing false claims that Trump had threatened to start a civil war if he was impeached.

These stand alongside more recent articles where leftist outlets have gone to the fringe of American society, in search of the wackiest Trump-supporting American with a gun they can find, in order to slap on them the tag “Trump supporter prepares for civil war.”

With the media’s Spidey senses fine-tuned to this alleged Trump-induced threat of Civil War, there’s a very noticeable absence from major news organizations about reports that Trump supporters have received letters actually threatening them with civil war, should Trump lose the upcoming U.S. election, and refuse to leave the White House.

At least three people are known to have received the anonymous letter, which states:

“You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added to our database as a target when we attack should Trump not concede the election.”

Outspoken celebrity, James Woods posted a scanned copy of the letter onto Twitter captioning it “This is being sent al over the country to American citizens who have dared put Trump campaign signs in their yards.”

This is being sent all over the country to American citizens who have dared put Trump campaign signs in their yards. pic.twitter.com/EW8nA0yyzi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2020

According to WMUR, police are investigating the origin of the anonymous letters, saying that these are felony-level criminal threats because they contain threats to “burn homes down and cause injury, but it could also be with the postal inspectors, something on the federal level.”

Silence from most in the mainstream media is another example of the national media, yet again, playing defence for the opposition.

They remain uninterested in news of serious, compromising material found on Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, and they continue to shuck, and jive, when it comes to asking Joe Biden questions about his knowledge and reported connection to the material.

Had these letters threatening civil war been sent to Biden supporters, or Hunter Biden been Donald Trump Jnr it’s a given that mainstream media, and their gatekeepers on social media, would be dedicating wall-to-wall airtime to it. Complete with experts, and panels examining the evidence, speculating on how this impacts the Biden/Harris ticket.

This is proven by The Washington Post, and CNN’s response to emails allegedly sent by Proud Boys to Democrat voters.

Proud Boys’ chief, Enrique Tarrio denied that they were behind the emails, saying:

“No, it wasn’t us. The people [who sent the emails] used a spoofing email that pretended to be us. Whoever did this should be in prison for a long time.”

Even though Proud Boys have denounced the threats and are said to be working with the FBI, The Washington Post’s article claiming Proud Boys association to the emails hasn’t been corrected.

