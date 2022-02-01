Shock Jock Calls on Meat Loaf’s Family to Denounce Him as an “Anti-vaxxer”

"Bullying the singer’s grieving family so soon after Meat Loaf’s passing, shows how low those drunk on the government-approved COVID-19 narrative are willing to go."

Neil Young versus voices for freedom, like Ted Nugent, Eric Clapton, Joe Rogan, and Spotify all suggest that COVID-19 government policies and propaganda have boomers in the music world beginning to tear each other apart.

The positive is that the angst may invigorate a swath of new music from the old rockers, filling a dank, musical abyss that is bloated with wannabes, white noise, repetition, auto-tuning, and overproduced, instant “music” in a can.

The downside to the burgeoning boomer civil war is the collateral damage.

Sixty-eight-year-old American radio jock, Howard Stern, has labelled Meat Loaf (Michael Lee Aday), an “anti-vaxxer,” accusing the singer of getting sucked into a “f*** cult.”

Stern appealed to Meat Loaf’s grieving family to use his death as a means to hate on who he called “anti-vaxxers,” stating:

“I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

The “shock jock’s” tactless, poorly timed, and unqualified attack on “anti-vaxxers” is a repeat of his equally morose statements the week before, telling his audience to get “vaccinated”, because:

“In my America, all hospitals would be closed to [the unvaccinated]. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”

Fact-checking Stern, Meat Loaf, who died at 74, was, by all accounts, for informed consent.

Variety explained:

“The singer challenged COVID mandates in an August 2021interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, saying, “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics.”

Around the same time Meat Loaf added:

“Masks are useless. They don’t do anything. They don’t stop you from getting COVID. They’re just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can’t breathe.”

Contra to Stern’s fear porn, the singer known for ‘Bat out of Hell’, appears to have understood that the political prism channelling a fictional, pre-scripted CCP-19 narrative, was quashing freedom, medicine, and the medical reality. (See Johns Hopkins University’s, ‘The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028.’)

There’s more evidence to show that it’s Stern, not Meat Loaf, who, is, and has, served the self-interests of a pseudo-religious ideology.

Meat Loaf being railroaded by the cold COVID propaganda industry was given the same treatment levelled against British guitar virtuoso, Eric Clapton last year.

Clapton criticised lockdowns and the alleged COVID-19 “vaccines” in May 2021 after experiencing severe side effects.

He then joined Van Morrison in opposing the compulsory medical procedure, for which they too were mislabelled as “anti-vaxxers.”

Meat Loaf’s family appear to want to remember him for his life, work, and talent, not for how he died; and rightly so.

Amanda Aday shared with People magazine:

“He was a complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve throughout his life. At home and he was just dad. He wasn’t Meat Loaf anymore.”

Paraphrasing Aday, the magazine wrote:

“When Meat Loaf wasn’t working, he was actively involved in his children’s lives — from directing school plays to coaching their softball teams. He was very much a typical dad outside of his public persona.”

Aday described her dad as a no-nonsense person:

“He loved Christmas, and hated the phrase rock-star. He was a singer, he was an actor, he was a father, a husband, he was a grandpa.”

Bullying the singer’s grieving family so soon after Meat Loaf’s passing, shows how low those drunk on the government-approved COVID-19 narrative are willing to go.

Sucking Meat Loaf’s memory into the service of pro-COVID mandate mouthpieces and their vax militant, deluded fanaticism, would be handing his life over to what has become an actual cult.

Although details about the singer’s death remain unconfirmed, Meat Loaf was mocked online by Leftists, including Democrat representative in Texas, saying, ‘in the end he finally let us know what that one thing was that he wouldn’t do for love: Get vaccinated.’

We mourn Mr. Loaf's passing.



In the end, he finally let us know what that one thing was that he wouldn't do for love:



Get vaccinated.https://t.co/lt00aFX616 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) January 21, 2022

Another user called him a science denier, who said it was ‘entirely ethical to mock public figures who engage in destructive behaviour with COVID then die.’

2/ But I think it’s entirely ethical to mock public figures who engage in destructive behavior with Covid and then die. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 21, 2022

The attempts to leverage Meat Loaf’s death, by trying to frame the singer as an “anti-vaxxer,” is morbid opportunism.

The “shock jock” and COVID cohorts are committing the same desperate-to-be-right crimes, as legacy media, and inept bureaucrats, who continue, despite the data, to push everyone further into a quagmire of their own making, in order to save their own political skin.

As Dr Eli David quipped, ‘a battle against the pandemic to protect the people. [has become a] battle against the people to protect the pandemic.’

How it started:

A battle against the pandemic to protect the people.



How it's going:

A battle against the people to protect the pandemic. — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 29, 2022