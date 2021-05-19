Compliance Cards and Five Bizarre COVID Vaccine Sales Pitches

While free stuff is a better option than mandatory vaccinations, it shouldn’t be an either/or option.















Here are five bizarre COVID vaccine sales pitches that suggest COVID Vaccine passports are nothing more than COVID compliance cards.

1. FREE admission to “Dracula’s” castle.

The Romanian castle long associated with the 14th Century tyrant, Vlad the Impaler, and Vampirism is once again a top spot for bureaucrats looking to impale their citizens, albeit more humanely.

Throughout May anyone can turn up without an appointment and receive free admission to Bran Castle, as well as view “its exhibit of 52 medieval torture instruments.”

The catch? Visitors have to get a COVID vaccination upon arrival.

The two-for-one deal was an initiative supported by the Romanian Government. The idea, said Reuters, is to help boost tourism and spark interest amongst the majority of Romanians, who’ve shown little appetite for a COVID vaccine.

2. Burgers and FREE Fries!

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared in a clumsy video using fast food to sell the vaccine.

The Democrat leader held up a burger and fries, mumbling as he ate, “is it too early in the morning to eat a burger? This could be breakfast.”

Adding, “Mmmm … vaccination. I’m getting a very good feeling about vaccination right at this moment.”

Two things have never been more obvious:



1) The government wants you sick, unhealthy, and dependent on them.



2) The government thinks you’re stupid enough to be swayed by free junk food. And a lot of you are.



pic.twitter.com/ujDYEaatXo — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 13, 2021

The cringe burger bribe was part of a wider incentive program to push the benefits of getting vaccinated.

According to New York Daily News, the program included a “Shack Shack gift card, with promises of free fries for anyone who gets vaccinated, and free passes to music festivals.”

Apparently, Democrats think there’s no contradiction in using fast food to promote health initiatives.

3. Would you like some free Serbian Roast Ox with that shot?

Serbian Restaurateur Stavro Raskovic is offering a ‘plate of spit-roast ox or wild game goulash for free’ for the COVID vaccinated.

Raskovic said to Reuters, that the catering industry has been hit hard by lockdowns, and if ‘this (vaccination) is the way out, then we wanted to contribute.’

Serbian health authorities set up at the location, and gave people the choice between ‘Pfizer/BioNtech (PFE.N), and China’s Sinopharm (1099.HK).’

Only one-third of Serbia’s 7 million people have received the shot, with 694,476 infected, and 6,456 have died, with, from, or of, COVID.

4. Forbes’ FREE stuff a COVID compliant card can get you!

Celebrating COVID mania, Forbes published a tribute to Krispy Kreme and its free donut for vaccine subscribers.

The offer only applies to those who’ve been vaccinated, on the proviso that the COVID free donut lover, can ‘provide proof that they’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine or at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.’

Excited by the enticements, Forbes adds, that COVID compliant cardholders can also get up to 50% off at some restaurants, and even ‘marijuana stores are joining in on the fun’, offering the drug in its edible form free.

Of importance, Forbes also points out that the ‘vaccine isn’t perfect,’ and advocates the vaccinated still wear a mask, and still social distance.

5. Joe Biden’s “get the vaccine” or wear a mask until you do Tweet.

Biden’s dictatorial fiat on masks was on the same trajectory as proposals being entertained by Australian politicians, whereby only those carrying Communist COVID compliance cards have the right to freedom of movement.

Biden’s tweet: “The rule is simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours,” was a reassertion of his more presidential Rose Garden speech.

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.



The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

In it, the 2020 Deus Ex Machina President reassuringly told Americans, in essence, that under his administration, those who don’t get the shot, won’t be shot.

Included in his get America vaccinated efforts, Biden also talked up the failing U.S economy, the success of his government in job creation – as unemployment figures proved otherwise -, and repeated the Democrat self-serving lullaby, “we’re all in this together.”

What all this “free stuff”, and the promise of freedoms being returned attest to is that “We’re all in this together” is only valid for those who can prove they’re COVID compliant.

Notably, the four hours extra pay being offered by American Aldi, and Trader Joes, for employees who take the COVID compliance jab.

A closer look at most of the current run of “freebies” for the vaccinated are from companies hardest hit by government lockdowns, and whose fast foods rank low on the “recommended by your doctor” scale.

Is the vaccine really about healthcare?

While free stuff is a better option than mandatory vaccinations, it shouldn’t be an either/or option.

Especially when it’s camera loving overzealous bureaucrats, Government lockdowns, and not the virus that’s delivered the pandemic impact of the Spanish Flu, and equivalent.

COVID compliant cards open a pandora’s box exposing society to a caste system that segregates the haves from the have-nots; those who’ve been vaccinated, and those who haven’t; the clean from the unclean; the righteous, from those deemed less than.

In other words, the eligible and the ineligible. Those who are allowed back their freedoms, and those who aren’t.

It’s a lunacy that threatens the lucid. Emotion trumping reason. A downgrade of life, light and liberty, that’s set to intensify demands that do not liberate, but rather subjugate, under the premise of protecting people.

CP editor-in-chief, Ben Davis, was right to state:

“Every single person I’ve spoken to who’s said they’re going to get the vaccine has told me it’s because they want to travel again. It’s not about their health concerns. It’s not about protection against the virus. It’s not about saving grandma. It’s about “returning to normalcy.” To many, the vaccine is just a necessary hoop we have to jump through to appease our rulers for the promised carrot. Is this about protection or subjection?”

Covid-19 is now as much an ideological worldview, and commodity, as it is a deadly virus.

COVID compliance cards are an addition to COVID compliance wardens, who share the same political designation as Soviet and Maoist political officers inserted into a community to scare, intimidate, and ensure total ideological conformity.

Bribes may work to pull in business. Threats to take or restore civil liberties may work to sell the vaccine, but they bolster a blame and shame game that confuses the virus with people, turns people into pawns and allows governments who’ve abused their power to get away with it scot-free.

