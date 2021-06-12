Boris Johnson Urges World Leaders to “Build Back Better In a More Gender-Neutral and Feminine Way”

"Build Back Better means totalitarian rule by a global, technocratic elite - as constrictive and immiserating as life under fascism or communism."















UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has urged world leaders to use the pandemic to “Build Back Better” in a greener, more gender-neutral, and more feminine way.

Johnson, the budding Marxist, made the remarks during this week’s G7 summit in Cornwall, after previously noting his plans to use the pandemic to trigger an “acceleration of social and economic change.”

“The people of our countries now want us to be sure that we’re beating the pandemic together and discussing how we’ll never have a repeat of what we’ve seen,” Johnson said.

“But also that we’re Building Back Better together,” he added, “and, building back greener, and building back fairer, and building back more equal, and in a more gender-neutral and a more feminine way. How about that, apart from anything else.”

Johnson’s loaded phrase “Build Back Better” has been employed by numerous world leaders and elites throughout the pandemic, including Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Prince Charles.

“Build Back Better” signage.

According to British journalist, James Delingpole, the phrase is the slogan of the New World Order, otherwise known as the Great Reset.

“Build Back Better is the code phrase for one of the most terrifying and dangerous, globally coordinated assaults on liberty and prosperity in the history of mankind,” Delingpole writes.

“If the plan succeeds, the world you inhabit will be unrecognisable, your children will have no prospects and your life will barely be worth living. Build Back Better means totalitarian rule by a global, technocratic elite – as constrictive and immiserating as life under fascism or communism. This hideous New World Order is the Great Reset,” he added.

Wild conspiracy? Not at all. Similar to Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the pandemic as an “opportunity” to accelerate the economic “reset” and maintain “momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” Trudeau said. “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges, like extreme poverty, inequality, and Climate Change.”

At the opening of a mid-pandemic World Economic Forum virtual meeting, Prince Charles described the virus as a “golden opportunity” to “reset ourselves.”

“We have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path,” the Prince said. Adding, “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from the crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change.”

The Founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab similarly said, the pandemic “represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect and reimagine and reset our world.”

Schwab’s book entitled, COVID-19: The Great Reset, is one of the few books currently sitting on the Australian Health Minister’s bookshelf.

The book is described as a guide to understanding how the pandemic disrupted social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.

“This is the purpose of the book: to shake up and to show the deficiencies which were manifest in our global system, even before COVID broke out,” the Amazon description reads.

Schwab is a long-time advocate of the global “reset” agenda, arguing for an opportunity to “push the reset button” on the global economy years before the pandemic.

The World Economic Forum has already detailed what a “Great Reset” might look like played out in less than a decade.

In 2016, the organisation posted a video to social media predicting what the world would be like in 2030. A caption that accompanied the now-deleted video stated: “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy. This is how our world could change by 2030.”

Back in Australia, Senator Pauline Hanson’s move in November to boycott the World Economic Forum over its “Great Reset” agenda was blocked after Coalition Senators allied with Labor and the Greens against One Nation’s motion.

The One Nation leader warned of devastating consequences if Australia adopted the WEF’s global plans to revamp all aspects of society and economics in response to the recent pandemic.

Senator Hanson said in a statement that it is “totally unacceptable” to use the pandemic as an excuse to “overturn lives, push control agendas, and meddle in social systems in countries across the world.”

“This so-called reset is absolute rubbish and we should make a stand to play no part in it, to protect Australians and our way of life,” she added.

The motion was defeated, two ayes to 37 noes.

Could this pandemic have hit at a more convenient time for the globalist agenda? Fear is a powerful weapon. When authorities seize rights by force, they’re often met with resistance. But if they produce enough fear in the minds of the public, the people willingly substitute their rights for the illusion of security. Have we not already seen that time and time again throughout the pandemic?

I’m reminded of a warning C.S. Lewis once offered, suggesting therapeutic totalitarianism may be the most oppressive form of all.

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive,” Lewis wrote. “It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies.

“The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience…

“To be ‘cured’ against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”

It was not without reason that Ronald Reagan said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

