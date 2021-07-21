Black Lives Matter Blames Americans for Anti-Communist Protests In Cuba

Black Lives Matter Incorporated, and Cuban Communists are another example of real oppressors masquerading as the oppressed.













The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has joined the COVID-19 chorus distancing communism from freedom demonstrations in Cuba.

Following a similar decision from within the Biden administration to downplay Cuban cries for liberty as primarily pandemic related, Black Lives Matter (Inc.) trumpeted the official line from Cuban authorities, calling the protests anti-American.

The multi-million-dollar, donor-fed organisation posted a statement to Instagram, “condemning the United States for inhumane treatment of Cubans.’ Then ‘urged the United States to lift the economic embargo.”

Calling U.S. sanctions against the oppressive Cuban regime “cruel,” BLM accused the United States of “intentionally destabilising the country, and of undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government.”

The deaf and blind diatribe alleges that the United States, and not Communist rule, was “forcing pain and suffering on the people of Cuba, who are being punished by the U.S government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination.”

This is facepalm worthy agitprop reminiscent of the 2016 eulogy, ‘Lessons from Fidel,’ published by BLM in order to mark the passing of Communist dictator, Fidel Castro. The 2016 statement opened with, “We are feeling many things as we awaken to a world without him.”

Sheltering Castro from his bloodthirsty legacy, BLM wrote “although no leader is without their flaws, we must push back against the rhetoric of the right and come to the defence of El Comandante.”

The delusion continued with BLM stating that the lessons we take from Fidel, is his “vision of freedom and peace, that only comes with justice.”

The ode to the Marxist revolutionary was a celebration of the perpetual Marxist revolution. Which asserts that revolution ‘is never over.’

NYPost’s Lee Brown pointed out that the “protest group had completely ignored the mass calls demanding “freedom” from the oppressive Cuban regime as well as widespread reports of police brutality and arrests.”

Restating criticisms from observers, Brown said, the “largely silent progressive left,” hand-in-hand with Black Lives Matter’s support for the Cuban authoritarians was blatant hypocrisy.

Summing up the sentiment, Senator Marco Rubio (Rep.) tweeted, “The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba.”

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

Rubio then quipped, “My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba.”

My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

An op-ed in the Miami Herald called the Black Lives Matter statement on Cuba, “as about as clueless as they come.”

Author Tim Padgett accused the organisation of writing a “tone-deaf love letter to the island’s repressive and oppressive communist regime. It absolves the dictatorship of any role in the economic and human-rights suffering of 11 million Cubans while heaving every ounce of blame on the United States.”

Even left-leaning BLM sympathisers, The Atlantic, weren’t afraid to publish criticism.

Cuban-in-exile, Jorge Felipe Gonzalez argued that BLM Inc. had missed the point of the protests by “repeating Communist officials when it blames the uprising on the United States.”

Contra to Black Lives Matters’ pro-Fidel tune, the blame for Cuba’s economic crisis, Gonzalez said, rested squarely with the communist regime: “Although the embargo has undoubtedly played a role in the economic woes of Cuba, the main obstacle to Cuban development and prosperity is the government’s model of state-controlled economy.”

His claim is supported by The Hill, who acknowledged admissions from Cuba’s current dictator that the “government’s shortcomings were partially to blame.”

Black Lives Matters’ reaction to “Cuba Libre!” solidify the point I made in an article on Monday:

“Cuban dissatisfaction with Marxist rule also challenges faithful Fidel Leftists in the United States. Why are they deflecting heat from authoritarians? Because the wounded and oppressed are a direct contradiction of the Leftist belief in the Marxist religion, its false doctrines and its false messianic promises of a utopian Socialist paradise.”

Cuban’s cry for liberation from tyrannical Communist rule contradicts the promises preached from the Marxist bible.

Simone Wiel was right, Marxism is a badly constructed religion.

This is why genuflecting to Black Lives Matter was, and still is straight-up idolatry.

Black Lives Matter Incorporated, and Cuban Communists are another example of real oppressors masquerading as the oppressed.

