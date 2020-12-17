Cartoon Network Gives Children A Lesson in Gender, Says They’re ‘Normalizing’ Gender Pronouns With Your Kids

The Cartoon Network is 'normalizing' gender pronouns with young children, and warning them not to assume a person's gender based on their appearance.













In a comic strip posted to social media this week, the cable television network instructed children to introduce themselves using their preferred pronouns.

“Gender pronouns describe a person’s gender identity,” the comic says. “Examples of pronouns are she/her, they/them, and ze/zir!”

“We can’t tell someone’s gender just by looking at them, and shouldn’t assume we know. There are many gender identities beyond “girl” or “boy”. Some people don’t identify as any gender!”

The comic goes on to show individuals introducing themselves to each other using their names and pronouns.

“Hi! My name is Kam,” one character says. “My pronouns are they/them.”

“I’m Alex,” another replies. “Mine are they/them too! I feel seen.”

The tweet linked children to a toolkit from the National Black Justice Coalition, which is “designed with the goal of ensuring gender justice in mind, which means ending violence that Black women and girls–both cisgender and transgender, as well as gender non-conforming people–experience simply as a result of who they are and how they exist in the world.”

According to the document:

“LANGUAGE IS OFTEN A REFLECTION OF CULTURE, and when unchecked, can be used to perpetuate violence and oppression. Words have the power to reinforce stereotypes, marginalize the most vulnerable among us, and support harmful ideas about race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, socioeconomic status, and other factors. Language also has the power to be a revolutionary tool in dismantling existing power structures. Language has the capacity to liberate and empower.”

As we’ve noted many times before, the days of innocent children’s cartoons are officially over. They have been for a while now. Children’s entertainment is now overrun by people with an agenda to indoctrinate the next generation. It’s a fact they’re quite open about!

They want our children to think as they do, and we give them the platform to influence our kids every time we allow them into our living rooms, and worse, into the minds of our impressionable and vulnerable children.

More than ever, parents need to be aware of what their children are watching and the messages that are being communicated through seemingly innocent, children’s programs. Turn off the Cartoon Network, for good!

