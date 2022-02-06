Reinstate Whoopsie Goldberg, Then Bring On the Debate

"Where Goldberg gets an inclusive, easy ride, conservatives Gina Carano, Rosanne Barr, and Mel Gibson, were thrown to the wolves."

Firing Whoopsie Goldberg for making a whoopsie would be to do what Whoopsie Goldberg would do.

Get her back in front of the camera, bring on those with opposing viewpoints, and let their evidence-based arguments hold her accountable.

Get her on camera in a debate with reps from the United States Holocaust Museum.

Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder. Learn more: https://t.co/GKmxkKppOm — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 31, 2022

Courage culture teaches us to address the bad ideas, not attack the person.

Cancel culture is not the answer. Reinstate her.

In case you missed it, the 66-year-old actress was suspended for two weeks after “falsely claiming that the Holocaust was ‘not about race.'”

Goldberg made the remarks on The View as part of a discussion on ‘Maus’ a graphic novel banned by a Tennessee school board because of language and nudity.

The Sister-Act star dug in further, stating that the Nazis and Jews were “two groups of white people.”

She then tried to explain this by accusing her critical co-host, Joy Behar, of “missing the point.”

Goldberg said, “Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, cause Black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other.”

Dropping the mic, Daily Wire virtuoso, Ben Shapiro set the record straight:

“The Nazis [clearly] targeted Jews as a race; Hitler wasn’t exactly hiding the ball when he stated in Mein Kampf, ‘Is not their very existence founded on one great lie, namely, that they are a religious community, where as in reality they are a race?'”

He elaborated, “Hitler repeatedly referred to the Jews as a race of parasites, and targeted Jews on the basis of ethnicity rather than religious adherence.”

Importantly, in the paywalled piece, Shapiro explained the ideological roots behind Goldberg’s comments, describing the Sister-Act star as “upholding the intersectional theory of race and racism.”

This theory uses the Critical Race Theory rubric of “oppressor/oppressed” to determine where a group or individual sits based on minority status, identity, ethnicity, or shade of melanin.

Shapiro’s term for this rubric is the “hierarchy of the victimised and victimizers,” adding, “groups that are disproportionately successful are victimizers, and groups that are disproportionately less successful are victimized.”

Ergo, “Jews are disproportionately successful; thus, [according to intersectionality] they are white.”

For Goldberg, and anyone drunk on this bedrock, woke supremacist doctrine, racism means, “– as the Anti-Defamation League recently defined it – ‘the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.'”

Shapiro concludes, “Whoopi Goldberg’s comments aren’t an aberration. They’re merely the latest iteration of a pernicious and perverse theory.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s woke mental gymnastics exhibits not only how brain-dead revisionist deconstructionism can make people, but also how dangerous, anti-absolute truth, post-modernist revisionism can be.

Lutheran writer Gene Veith has argued that the “moral vacuity of deconstructionism is its greatest weakness.”

The logical consequences of this kind of thinking, Veith asserted, ends with “the reverse claim that the Nazis oppressing the Jews, were instead the Jews oppressing the Nazis.” (Modern Fascism, 1993)

Further, Nazism was scientism. It was the intellectual progeny of 19th-century social Darwinism’s obsession with evolution and race.

This was observed by American evolutionary biologist, Vernon Kellogg, in his 1917 essay, ‘Headquarters Nights: A Record of Conversations and Experiences at the Headquarters of the German Army in France & Belgium’:

“The [German elites] point of view does not permit a live-and-let-live kind of carrying on…The creed of the All-macht (omnipotent power) of natural selection based on violent and fatal competitive struggle is the gospel of the German intellectuals; all else is illusion and anathema.”

Kellogg warned, “The assumption among them is that the Germans are the chosen race (the Ubermensch).”

He then determined, “This machine is a Frankenstein that will turn on its own creators and work their destruction, together with its own.”

Woke Whoopi appears to have lost sight of the Biblical Christian concept of “sin.”

It is sin that puts man over-against God, and it is sin that positions man over-against man.

A gracious reading of Goldberg’s comments might suggest her meaning to be that race is a myth, and that the Holocaust was ultimately the result of sinfulness, which conditions the heart of the human race.

As Victor Frankl wrote, “Man is that being who invented the gas chambers of Auschwitz; however, he is also that being who entered those gas chambers upright, with the Lord’s Prayer or the Shema Yisrael on his lips.”

Whether this was Whoopi’s warped woke way of expressing this fact, or not, Shapiro’s criticism holds weight.

The Nazis, much like their Communist cousins, murdered God, and as a consequence committed themselves to rationalising the mass murder of those made in His image.

Racism is a sin. At its heart is the rejection of Imago Dei and the Divine Order of creation.

The leftist, ‘hierarchy of the victimised and victimizers,’ at the heart of Goldberg’s statements does the same.

Additionally, Goldberg’s Holly-woke privilege stands out like a sore thumb.

The kid-glove treatment reveals cancel culture’s inconsistencies, inherent contradictions, and double standards.

Where Goldberg gets an inclusive, easy ride, conservatives Gina Carano, Rosanne Barr, and Mel Gibson, were thrown to the wolves.

To borrow from Kellogg, the Leftist industrial complex is a Frankenstein, and Leftism is the zombie apocalypse.