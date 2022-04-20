After Denouncing Online Bullying Washington Post Writer Doxxes ‘Libs of TikTok’

"They think doxxing me is going to intimidate me into silence. I can assure you, that’s never going to happen."

The Washington Post has doxxed popular, multi-platform social media influencer ‘Libs of TikTok’ (LoTT).

Libs of Tik Tok is a multi-platform account that posts straight from the “horse’s mouth,” providing sharp relief on what the far-left is doing, saying, and trying to impose on Western society.

The WaPo article’s author, Taylor Lorenz justified the “cancel culture” move, claiming the account was ‘spreading anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, and fuelling the right-wing media’s outrage machine.’

Attacking the woman behind the account, Taylor Lorenz stated:

“This is a story about how one woman’s virality and influence spreads across the internet and warps our political discourse.”

The WaPo writer accused Libs of Tik Tok of ‘agenda setting.’ She then used the rise in parental rights legislation as an example to “prove” it. Such as Florida’s restrictions on LGBTQ+ transgender ideology being taught to children from grades K-3.

According to the article:

“The content [posted by Libs of Tik Tok] show a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community.”

Loosely trying to connect the dots, Lorenz claimed:

“As the legislation progressed, Libs of TikTok ramped up attacks, flooding its feed with accusations of “grooming.” The right-wing media and influential conservative figureheads used content from Libs of TikTok as fuel for their arguments.”

She added:

“Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem. It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.”

Lorenz name-dropped Florida governor Ron De Santis’ press secretary, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Megan McCain.

Painting them as co-conspirators, Lorenz accused the group of boosting Libs of Tik Tok’s platform by following, and sharing some of the account’s content.

Posting direct quotes, Lorenz stated, Fox News was ‘often creating news packages around the content that Libs of Tik Tok surfaces.’

The unbacked assertions were followed by a small selection of examples, from which Lorenz proclaimed: ‘Libs of TikTok is shaping our entire political conversation about the rights of LGBTQ people to participate in society.’

Using shaky circumstantial evidence, the WaPo doxxer alleged, the account’s popularity ‘comes at a time when far-right communities are driving ‘parents of LGBTQ+ youth out of their towns.’

Lorenz capped off her demonising of the LoTT account owner by accusing her of being ‘anti-trans, pushing false conspiracies.’

The overall rhetoric betrays a clear intent to incite the cancellation of the LoTT accounts, and its owner.

Tim Poole responded to the article, stating:

“This is wrong. One of the most important journalistic ethics is to minimize harm […] Based on the responses to the story you can see the true motivation was to cause harm.”

This is wrong



One of the most important journalistic ethics is to minimize harm



The story is not served by exposing a name, the story is served by explaining their background and motives



Based on the responses to the story you can see the true motivation was to cause harm https://t.co/uGlTtujRsS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 19, 2022

Babylon Bee CEO, Seth Dillon wrote: ‘The exposure of @libsoftiktok isn’t journalism; it’s pure intimidation…’

1/ The exposure of @libsoftiktok isn't journalism; it's pure intimidation. They're threatened by her effectiveness, so they hope to silence her by making her too afraid to continue. They want to raise the cost of doing her work so high that she has no choice but to quit. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

On these points, it appears as though the WaPo hit piece has had some success.

Since publication, the Libs of Tik Tok owner has had to relocate, telling social media followers:

“Words cannot express how appreciative I am of the support I’m receiving right now. Thankfully I’m currently holed up in a safe location. I’m confident we will get through this and come out even stronger. Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers.”

However, responding to the WaPo hit piece, the LoTT’s owner added:

“They think doxxing me is going to intimidate me into silence. I can assure you, that’s never going to happen.”

They think doxxing me is going to intimidate me into silence. I can assure you, that’s never going to happen. pic.twitter.com/Icxz7tg5yL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2022

In an upside to the WaPo melodrama, Lorenz’s article seems to be having the reverse effect, with the Libs of Tik Tok’s Twitter account gaining over 126k new followers in 24hrs.

Lorenz’s article is another irrational reaction to parental rights legislation which seeks to protect children by preserving the right of parents to know, and have a say in, what their children are being taught.

On balance, the pro-parent, and pro-child legislation is pro-transparency, not anti-transgender.

The timing of WaPo’s attempted character assassination of LoTT aligns with the 2022 mid-term elections in the United States.

It’s obvious the account’s sharp relief is seen to be a direct threat to cosy career Democrats and their lust for power.

Furthermore, Lorenz doxxing the Libs of Tik Tok operator exposes yet another Leftist double standard.

This was Taylor Lorenz a few weeks ago. Never forget pic.twitter.com/jFpusBTmfy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Responding to her own alleged experience with online bullying, Lorenz (in a now-deleted post) wrote on Twitter in 2021:

“For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this.”

Lorenz’s “anti-bullying” hypocrisy joins “anti-racist” motivational speaker, Ibram X. Kendi, who claimed in The Atlantic this week, that the real “groomers” were not gay ‘child predators,’ but those who opposed Critical Race Theory.

Reacting to well-reasoned flak being sent Disney’s way after CEO Bob Chapek announced Disney would be aligning itself more with LGBTQ+ activism, Kendi recklessly dismissed parental concerns, arguing that ‘opponents of Critical Race Theory were ‘grooming children to be racists.’

As with much on the far-left’s smoke and mirrors: up is down, down is up, good is evil, and evil is good.

Vet, then vote accordingly.