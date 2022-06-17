Biden Administration Announces “Ministry of Truth 2.0” 

"It's apparent that the Biden administration isn’t serious about solving real societal problems. They seem happy enough instead to coddle distractions because treating the symptoms keeps the masses dependent on the Daddy Government drug."

Instead of addressing the fatherless connection to the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Biden White House, is — wait for it — committing to “better understanding and addressing the nexus between online misogyny and radicalization to violence.”

Advertisement

Announcing a joint Task Force to “fight” against, what the White House called “online harassment and abuse,” American Vice President, Kamala Harris preached a 1600-word intersectionality sermon, in which she repeated White House talking points and talked up her own achievements.

In rambling Harris style, she even managed to turn the mass killing of children in Uvalde, into an advertisement for the mass killing of children in the womb.

Advertisement

Exemplifying the mentality of the modern left, Harris mentioned the “massacre of 19 babies”, and then defended abortion.

Notably, nowhere in the verbose, self-glorifying address does the VP attribute societal problems to the documented pandemic of absentee fathers in the home.

Harris portrayed the issues – in “need of both understanding, and addressing” – as “disproportionate” violence, and online harassment of women, “people of colour”, and the well-protected LGBTQ+ political class.

Her inadvertent justification for not addressing the fatherless pandemic landed in the form of anecdotes, and a loose reference to White House stats.

Harris claimed, “One in three women under the age of 35 report being sexually harassed online. Over half of the LGBTQ+ people in our country are survivors of severe harassment.”

Advertisement

The Vice President continued, “Nearly one in four Asian Americans report being called an offensive name, usually motivated by racism — being called an offensive name online. And Black people who have been harassed online in our country are three times more likely to be targeted, again, because of their race.”

Trying to make her point stick, Harris also conflated the mass shooting in Uvalde, with the disaffected white 18-year-old, turned white supremacist, who recently murdered 10 African-Americans in Buffalo, New York.

A Presidential Memorandum issued alongside Harris’ hapless speech, explained that the job of The Task Force was to, ‘produce recommendations for the Federal government, state governments, technology platforms, schools, and other public and private entities to prevent and address technology-facilitated gender-based violence.’

Advertisement

According to the “Fact Sheet,” the ‘Task Force will be co-chaired by the Gender Policy Council and the National Security Council,’ along with other governmental department heads.

Repeating Harris’ presuppositions about causation, the Memorandum added, ‘Recent mass shootings have also underscored the connections between online harassment, hate, misogyny, and extremist acts.’

Based on the contents of the Fact Sheet, The Task Force appears to be a repackaging of Biden’s doomed Disinformation Governance Board.

The Task Force looks a lot like a sly, backdoor second attempt by Team Biden at establishing a “Ministry of Truth.”

First, the stated purpose of The Task Force is to ‘lead a strategic vision for countering online forms of violence, harassment and abuse.’

Second, the language is arbitrary. The use of improperly defined terms is always cause for alarm.

The administration links ‘domestic terrorism’ to online harassment and abuse; including, though not exclusively, ‘misogyny, domestic violence, hate, and harassment.’

Third, the slimy reasoning for The Task Force ticks every box on Joe Biden’s Four Pillars against Domestic Terrorism (see here and here) — a tool that could turn the War on Terror, into a veritable Reign of Terror, with Democrats centralising the separation of powers in order to destroy competing ideologies and political opponents.

The leftist doctrine of “microaggressions” means that hate, harassment, harm or abuse could mean anything – including legitimate criticisms of feminism, LGBTQ+ political ideology, and Black Lives Matter Incorporated.

Therefore, it’s not a stretch to suggest that under such “subjective laws” any mum or dad opposed to LGBTQ+ conversion therapy being used on their child, could be categorised by the Leftist collective as a “domestic terrorist” (see here).

Finally, the clear absence of any desire to address, and understand the fatherlessness crisis, is proof that this variant of the Disinformation Governance Board only exists to serve the Woketocracies partisan agenda.

If Task Force’s fight against harassment, and bullying online, is code for “misinformation & disinformation”, will The Task Force be policing her own words?

Given that Harris, in July 2021, pushed Biden’s, (and Australia’s Daniel Andrews’ lie) that the CCP virus was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The VP is also a veteran of the U.S. judicial system. Harris would have first-hand knowledge of the impact absentee dads have on the home.

Why isn’t Harris being honest about it?

If Harris was serious about justice, why isn’t the absentee dad crisis being taken seriously?

As Barack Obama acknowledged in 2008: “We know the statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison.”

He added, “[Kids without a dad at home] are more likely to have behavioural problems, or run away from home or become teenage parents themselves. And the foundations of our community are weaker because of it.”

It’s apparent that the Biden administration isn’t serious about solving real societal problems. They seem happy enough instead to coddle distractions because treating the symptoms keeps the masses dependent on the Daddy Government drug.

With every despondent man, mass shooting, and fatherless home, the Left seem to get a return on their investment.

No one, least of me, would dispute the need for self-reflection in how the internet is used, nor how bad domestic violence is.

However, this aloof administration has missed an opportunity to address the fatherlessness pandemic, and with it the root cause of how women are mistreated, and how the Imago Dei of minority groups is, at times, disrespected.

File under: another bloody Biden blunder.