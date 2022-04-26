Chris Pratt Targeted in Cultural Marxist Witch Hunt, Again

"Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

Actor, Chris Pratt has been dragged through the Cancel Culture gauntlet again after footage of the new Avengers film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ triggered calls for the star to be replaced with Patrick Wilson.

Outraged leftists still demanding Hollywood boot the ‘Star-Lord’ actor stems from February 2019, when actress Ellen Page (who now self-identifies as a man called Elliot, and is “married” to a woman) targeted Pratt for being open about his Christian faith.

Back in 2019, Mercury News linked Page’s smear of Pratt to an LGBTQ magazine that used words by Pratt’s then pastor, Chad Veach, in a New York Times interview to link Zeo Church with Hillsong.

Veach told the NYT that Hillsong was his model for the Church.

Out magazine then quoted Hillsong’s Brian Houston, who affirms the biological, biblical union of man with woman, woman with man, in an apparent justification for Page’s fraudulent accusation.

This is despite Zoe Church’s website offering no clear statement of faith, or theology. Nor a well-stated position of support for traditional man/woman unions, or the LGBTQ question. Their website only states the ‘vision and passion’ of Veach and his wife.

Houston said at the time:

“The weird thing about all the media regarding Chris Pratt and Hillsong Church is that it’s built on a falsehood. I am so grateful for Chris’s bold faith in Jesus. But he is not now, and never has been a member of Hillsong Church.”

Jennifer Graham, from Utah-based The Deseret News observed:

“What’s interesting about the latest episode is that there was nothing new in the litany of complaints. All it took was for Pratt to be mentioned for his haters to trot out old, baseless accusations of homophobia and bigotry based on things that have been said about the church he attends.”

Responding to the most prominent leftist jihadists keen to decapitate Pratt, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director, James Gunn, fired back:

“For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Another example was the social media editor for NK News, Oliver Jia, who stated:

“People have been attempting to cancel Chris Pratt for years based on nothing. Not over anything he’s actually ever said or did. There is zero evidence to suggest he holds any kind of homophobic or bigoted views. You’re trying to cancel someone who doesn’t exist.”

People have been attempting to cancel Chris Pratt for years based on nothing. Not over anything he’s actually ever said or did.



Appearing to address Cultural Marxists, Jia added the poignant counter-punch:

“Imagine being cancelled for doing nothing. This is a religion for vengeful people who think they’re achieving something by ruining innocent people’s lives.”

Obscure hashtag #ripChrisPratt presented a mixture of solidarity and condemnation of the actor, showing a majority supported Pratt, while a minority seem sold on the LGBTQ+ political religion’s official ‘cancel Christians’ agenda.

The prolific actor has not reacted to the continuing saga.

Instead, Pratt posted trailers, screenshots and behind the scene pictures of his most recent films on Twitter. Including the story closing Jurassic Park Dominion, the JP finale, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Bryce Howard.

Alongside LGBTQ+ attempts to cancel Pratt over concerns about his Christian faith, the ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor’s film adaptation of The Super Mario Bros. has been put back to 2023.

Shigeru Miyamoto announced the news on Twitter via Nintendo America, where Miyamoto apologised for the release date being pushed back.

IGN said Pratt’s film isn’t the only one to be delayed, and the reasons for the delay were COVID-19 related.