Millions Sign Petition To Recount Presidential Election

Millions of people have signed a petition calling on a “recount or revote” of the entire 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

The petition, which is addressed to the Supreme Court, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and President Trump, claims the recent election revealed “the greatest injustice to the American voter.”

According to the petition, certain states have “acted unconstitutionally in the lack of transparency as to where votes have come from and how they have been processed.”

The petition is also calling for a ban on the media from reporting on the vote count until all ballots have been received, counted, and verified.

So far, more than 2.5 million people have signed the petition.

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany today tweeted that the Trump team has 234 pages of sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury alleging election irregularities from just one county in Michigan.

According to Ms McEnany, the allegations include:

An eyewitness saw a batch of ballots, 60% had the same signature.

An eyewitness saw ballot batch scanned five times.

An eyewitness saw 50 ballots fed many times into scanner.

Eyewitnesses say Jan 1, 1900, was recorded in poll book as the date of birth for many not in the book so they could count ballots.

An eyewitness saw 35 ballots counted even though not connected to voter record.

An eyewitness saw poll workers marking ballots with no mark for candidates.

Eyewitnesses saw ballots counted with no signature or postmark.

Voter said deceased son was recorded as voting twice.

An eyewitness saw provisional ballots placed in tabulation box.

Passengers dropped off more ballots than people in a car.

Witness told ballots received after the election were being pre-dated and counted.

Failed software that caused an error in Antrim County used in Wayne County.

Republican challengers readmitted but Democrats admitted.

Republican challengers forced to stay away while Democrats were not.

Republican challengers physically pushed from counting tables by officials.

Republican challengers subjected to racial harassment.

Democrat challengers gave out packet: “Tactics to Distract GOP Challengers”

Election officials covered windows so challengers couldn’t observe counting.

Election officials cheered when Republican challenger ejected.

Republican challengers to suspect ballots ignored.

Challengers barred from observing ballot duplication process.

Ms McEnany appeared on Sean Hannity’s program to discuss the revelations, saying: “These are real and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this to proceed to the discovery phase.”

WATCH: @kayleighmcenany runs through the shocking allegations of voter irregularities revealed in 234 pages of signed and sworn affidavits.



"These are real and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this to proceed to the discovery phase." pic.twitter.com/hesu7C9y77 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2020

