Australian High Commissioner’s Controversial Australia Day Ban Backflip

Australia’s virtue signalling High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is doing a backflip, after a massive backlash.

Stephen Smith, whose tax-payer income is in the 6-figure range, declared on Thursday that he would not be attending a key Australia Day function.

His stated reasons implied that celebrating Australian culture was culturally insensitive.

Consequently, Smith said he would not be attending the annual Australia Day gala.

Payrolled by Australian taxpayers for over 20 years, Smith’s portfolio in politics reaches as far as minister of defence, trade, up to foreign affairs.

The career politician’s backflip followed criticisms from the LNP coalition, with Peter Dutton rebuking Smith for abusing his role as Australia’s highest representative in the UK.

Dutton effectively said Smith should be on the first plane back to Australia if he wasn’t going to back Australia.

Putting the blame on Anthony Albanese for his “captain’s pick,” Dutton added, “The PM should pick up the phone and sort this out today. What other developed country refuses to acknowledge its national day?

“If Stephen Smith is ashamed of Australia Day, he should be on the next flight home.”

As reported by Sky News, Stephen Smith will now attend the gala, which is hosted by the Britain-Australia Society and the Australian Foundation Trust (BASET).

Members include the Queensland, Victoria and NSW Governments, multiple Universities, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The gala is black tie, and has been running for about as long as Smith has been in politics.

Other Australia Day events were said to be in doubt because the day fell on a Sunday in the UK.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Stephen Smith, acting as Australia’s representative has refused to represent Australia, despite taking a hefty wage from Australians.

In December 2023, newly minted as High Commissioner by the Albanese Labor government, Smith cancelled the 2024 Australia Day gala.

Appealing to cultural sensitivity, Smith reportedly stated through a spokesman, “It is well known that Australia Day touches on sensitivities for some Australians.”

He then went to the boast about the decision, saying, “The high commissioner is happy to acknowledge that [‘cultural awareness’] was part of the decision-making process.”

Dutton was just as critical.

Responding on X, the opposition leader told Albanese in 2023 to reverse the “bad decision.”

“Australia Day is our national day and it shouldn’t be cancelled like this.”

The Prime Minister should direct his hand-picked High Commissioner to reverse this bad decision. Australia Day is our national day and it shouldn’t be cancelled like this. https://t.co/N8G2EpncNJ — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) December 10, 2023

Commentators quick to mark the 2025 backflip noted there’s a federal election looming.

Skynews contributor, Caroline Di Russo, wrote,

“I can just imagine the phone call between Foreign Minister, Penny Wong and Smith.

“Look Stephen, I despise the institutions of the colonialist overlords as well, but we are three months from an election.

“We are in the proverbial because voters seem to be working out that we are hapless poseurs.

“Dutton actually likes Australia and I get the suspicion that Australians like Australia too.

“So, can you just grin and bear it, and hold an Australia Day function so we have one less fire to put out?”

Spectator editor, and Outsiders host, Rowan Dean, remarked, “Peter Dutton is correct. This Labor fool should be punted from Australia House immediately (as should Rudd from Washington).”

The Libertarians fired back, putting Smith’s reversal down to it being “further evidence woke BS is in retreat.”

Ultimately, the hatred of, and contempt for Australia put on full display by politicians paid to serve Australia, is a clear betrayal of all Australians.

Especially when that contempt is made the centrepiece on the world stage.

The same goes for daycare centres and other Australian institutions that incite ethnic division by elevating indigenous ethnocentrism.

Those who would force Welcome to Country, and Acknowledgment of Country, and not embrace, participate in, or teach the national anthem, should be denied any and all access to public funding.

I would say the same about the national flag.

While Australia’s history since 1788 is dotted with sins, there’s a whole lot to celebrate and come together around.

To be blunt:

If the Australian High Commissioner is ashamed of Australia, why is he still happy to take a six-figure wage from Australians?

Smith should follow through with his vain Indigenous ethnocentric virtue signalling, and resign!

Happy Australia Day!