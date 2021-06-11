Apple to Install Vaccine Passport Feature on All iPhones

"You can securely share verifiable immunizations and lab results to facilitate flights, workplace screenings, event screenings, and more," Apple states.















Apple has announced the coming iOS15 update will include a vaccine passport-like feature within the Health app.

The new feature will allow users to store their medical records within their phone, which can then be shared to regain access to basic aspects of society, such as travel, work, and entertainment.

According to Apple’s website: “Institutions will be able to issue verifiable lab results and immunization records, including COVID-19 test results and vaccinations, that can be downloaded and stored in the Health app.”

Screenshot from Apple’s website.

The site goes on to say: “You can securely share verifiable immunizations and lab results to facilitate flights, workplace screenings, event screenings, and more.”

Screenshot from Apple’s website.

The update will be released in the fall and will be available to download as a public beta in July.

Critics of vaccine passports have warned they will be used to discriminate against those who are vaccine-hesitant or refuse to take the COVID jab. The passports will essentially be employed as a means of applying pressure through social exclusion and denial of services, a tactic being pushed by mainstream media in the United States and Australia.

In the U.S., CNN’s Medical Analyst said freedoms should be removed and used as a carrot to incentivise people to get the COVID jab, warning that if authorities do not take the opportunity to tie reopening policies to vaccination status, the nation will reopen before it reaches ‘herd immunity.’

Similarly, media personalities in Australia agreed the government and big tech companies should essentially punish and censor opposition to the vaccine.

Channel 7’s political editor, Mark Riley suggested those who are cautious about the vaccine hold to “fruit-loop ideas” that don’t deserve to be treated as “science.” Adding, “the government can do something,” such as denying “anti-vaxxers” government financial assistance.

According to the Australian Immunisation Handbook, for consent to vaccinate to be legally valid, “it must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation.” No doubt much of the coming debate will hinge on what constitutes as “undue pressure.”

Screenshot from The Australian Immunisation Handbook.

