Trump Exonerated

John Durham’s independent report to Biden’s Department of Justice is a big legal win for Donald Trump.

Fresh off the back of a CNN interview where the host unintentionally catapulted Trump’s 2024 candidacy, the 316-page summary exonerated the former President, as much as it condemned his haters.

Regarding the FBI’s treatment of Trump, including the FBI’s contrasting soft treatment of Hillary Clinton, Durham stated, “Our findings and conclusions…are sobering.” (pp.19, 68-78)

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of [Russian] collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” reads page 18 of the report.

This investigation was ‘swiftly’ opened by FBI deputies Andrew McCabe, and Peter Storzk on “receipt of unevaluated intelligence sourced from a tavern in Australia,” and “without [the FBI] ever having spoken to the persons who provided the information.”

Hinting at motive means and opportunity Durham described Storzk as having “at a minimum, pronounced hostile feelings toward Trump.”

To back this up, pages 19 and 58-60 cite text messages prior to, and during the investigation, which proves Storzk wasn’t above conspiring to “stop Trump from becoming president.”

Padding the FBI’s political bias, Durham recalls FBI OGC, Kevin Clinesmith declaring on the day Trump was elected, “viva le resistance,” “an obvious reference to those individuals opposed to Trump.”

In sum, Crossfire Hurricane was an attempted coup.

Had the FBI acted on protocol, instead of politics, they “would have learned that their own experienced Russia analysts had no information about Trump being involved with Russian leadership officials.”

Durham then added, “Nor were others in sensitive positions at the CIA, the NSA, and the Department of State aware of such evidence concerning the subject.”

Along with the speed at which the investigation began, the report recounted that the FBI never briefed Trump or anyone in his 2016 campaign. (p.20)

Pages 21 and 97 describe the infamous Clinton-approved political hit on Trump, the Steele Dossier, smoking gun, (said to corroborate the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax) as being nothing more than “rumour and speculation; the product of causal conversation.”

To add, “there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents.”

Storzk viewed the Steele Dossier as something “intended to influence as well as to inform.”

The FBI deputy later sent a message revealing he suspected “Christopher Steele’s unnamed client was connected to the Clinton campaign in some way.’

Durham concluded, “The FBI’s confirmation bias, and failure to critically analyse information that ran counter to the narrative of a Trump/Russia collusive relationship exhibited throughout Crossfire Hurricane is extremely troublesome.” (p.315)

Instigators who bore false witness against Donald Trump’s campaign were never concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

They were determined to use Russian interference to stop Trump from being elected in 2016.

There’s a big difference.

Their concern was always motivated by political self-interest.

Durham’s report proves this to be true.

Soro’s butt-hurt – because Hilary lost – battalions are still at war against the former President, helping America burn, as its stage-managed, current leader eats ice cream and tilts at nonsense talking points.

Forget the hyped-up political theatre non-starter that was January 6, by all appearances, the real insurrection was Biden’s election, spurred on by the Far-Left’s own twisted Woke version of “manifest destiny.”

The Durham report findings, much of which backs Mueller’s exoneration of Trump in 2021, support this conclusion.

Post-Durham, “Hate Trump, love trumps hate” apologists, are already defending their dissonance, wanting us to believe there was no conspiracy.

This isn’t new.

When Robert Mueller’s report cleared Trump, organisations – happy to be loose with the truth – such as the BBC and MSNBC, all downplayed the findings, focusing more on Trump’s alleged “struggle to understand the meaning of exonerated.”

Newsweek misquoting page 244 of the Durham findings fired back, “Donald Trump exonerated? Far from it!”

They’re right to be scared.

By backing a blatant lie in order to delegitimise Trump, legacy media has delegitimised itself.

Why would the feelings-over-facts fanatics on the Left want the public calling them out for their four-year political guerrilla war, aimed at delegitimizing a legitimately elected United States President?

They’d rather everyone ignore Durham’s damning comments about how the FBI, Hillary Clinton, and a bunch of other vindictive players victimised the voting public by vilifying Trump.

They’d rather us bury video evidence of “death to America” Democrats threatening violence in the streets, and celebrities staging mock assassinations of Donald Trump.

The list of players included: Johnny Depp, Snoop Dogg, Madonna threatening to “blow up the White House,” and Babe actor, James Cromwell declaring “there will be blood on the streets.”

Most infamous of all was Kathy Griffin posting a picture of herself holding up Trump’s fake decapitated head by his hair.

How did you think it would end? pic.twitter.com/AcQVu1NdsF — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) August 31, 2020

Add to this Time Magazine writer, and Nancy Pelosi biographer, Molly Ball, gloating about how a “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies,” underhandly worked to coronate Biden in the 2020 election.

Ball admitted this was a coordinated “behind the scenes [operation created] to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage, and control the flow of information.”

Not only was Trump removed from office, like a war criminal he was restricted from communicating with his voter base the entire time governments were following Communist China down “lockdown” lover’s lane.

Footnote here just how conveniently well-positioned, and well-armed, the “topple” Trump “at all costs” cabal was when COVID-19 hit the scene.

Perhaps COVID was this unaccountable cabal’s Act II?

The formation of the Trusted News Initiative wasn’t just a case of “getting the band back together,” it was the cabal’s continuation.

TNI combined the power of social media companies with legacy media, and government to persecute, prosecute, and pummel dissent using the same tactics, and mechanisms put in place to “take down” Trump.

With Trump no longer in the way, the power-hungry saw we the people as easy prey.