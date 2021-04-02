Use the Promise of Freedom As a “Carrot” to Incentivise People to Take the Vaccine, CNN Medical Analyst Says

"If everything is reopened then what is the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivise people to actually get the vaccine?" CNN's Medical Analyst said.















CNN’s Medical Analyst has said freedoms should be taken away and used as a carrot to incentivise people to get the C0VID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Dr Leana Wen said there is a “narrow window” for the CDC and the Biden administration to take “bolder” action to ensure more people are vaccinated by making it clear that the vaccine is the “ticket” to pre-pandemic life.

The Chinese-born physician and former president of Planned Parenthood warned that if authorities do not take the opportunity now to tie reopening policies to vaccination status, the nation will reopen before it reaches “herd immunity.”

When a nation rejects God, the State rises to that position, and your inalienable, God-given rights are reduced to State-granted privileges that can be taken away with the stroke of a pen.

“My main concern is that we’re not going to reach herd immunity because of vaccine hesitancy,” Dr Wen said. “And I know that’s hard for a lot of people to believe who desperately want the vaccine right now, and they’re thinking, ‘Oh well, it’s just a small percentage of people who are actually anti-vaxxers.’ And that’s true. There is the anti-science, anti-vaxxer contingent. But I think that there are many more people, millions of people who, for whatever reason, have concerns about the vaccines, who just don’t know what’s in it for them.

Dr Wen continued: “We need to make it clear to them that the vaccine is the ticket back to pre-pandemic life. And the window to do that is really narrow. I mean, you were mentioning Chris about how all these states were reopening. They’re reopening at 100 percent, and we have a narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status, because otherwise if everything is reopened then what is the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivise people to actually get the vaccine?

“So, that’s why I think the CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, ‘If you’re vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have.’ Because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway. And I fear a situation… where we never reach herd immunity and then we get hit by the next surge of C0VID-19,” she added.

Dr Wen’s comments come as the US government revealed their latest estimates of surviving the virus if infected.

99.998% for 0-17 years

99.95% for 18-49 years

99.4% for 50-64 years

and 91% for 65+ years

Perhaps more importantly, we should be asking how we got to the point where we’re now discussing whether or not the government should confine us to our homes until we undergo whatever medical procedure the authorities demand?

It’s simple, really: A nation can’t reject God as the basis of morality and then expect the government and elites to respect God as the basis of individual rights and freedoms.

When a nation spurns the highest authority, the State will inevitably rise to that position. And when it does, your “inalienable,” “God-given” rights are quickly reduced to government-granted privileges.

And these “privileges,” of course, are only offered to you on the condition that you sit down, pull up your sleeve, and chew with your mouth closed when you’re gnawing that foul alternative they’re now trying to pass off as a “carrot.”

