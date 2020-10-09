News Racism

Yelp to Mark Businesses That Have Been “Accused of Racist Behavior”

Ben Davis
By Ben Davis
Ben Davis
The move has been slammed on social media for its potential to be abused and weaponized, and the risk of bankruptcy it poses to businesses that may be unfairly targeted for personal, political, or other reasons.
Review website Yelp is rolling out a new feature to alert consumers if a business has been accused of “racist behavior.”

The alert will be added to the review page of organizations that see an increase in reviews based on what people may see in the news, rather than on first-hand experience.

According to Yelp, “When a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident.”

Those at high risk may be the organizations that refuse to acquiesce to the current demands of the mob, whether it’s rainbow affirmation or kneeling to Black Lives Matter. After all, we’ve seen what the Left are like on social media with their mass-reporting and demands of deplatforming political and religious opponents.

According to Yelp, in 2020 the review website saw a “133% increase in the number of media-fueled incidences on Yelp compared to the same time last year. Between May 26 and September 30, [Yelp] placed more than 450 alerts on business pages that were either accused of, or the target of, racist behavior related to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

