Woman vs. Woke: Arkansas Governor, Sarah Sanders, Slams Door on Wokesheivism

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas’ first female Governor has signed an October 20 executive order protecting the biological definition of woman.

The EO stops the militant LGBTQAAI+ movement from abusing language, replacing free speech with forced speech, and disrupting female-only spaces.

The Left is using nonsense words like "pregnant people" to erase women and girls – and more importantly, our voices and our experiences.



We just banned those words from Arkansas state government.



Biology is real. Chromosomes are real. Only women can give birth. pic.twitter.com/OwqgcmtmDm — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) October 19, 2023

Announcing the move the former Trump White House Press secretary, turned Governor, stated, “Frankly, we’ve had enough.

“[Woke activists are] using nonsense words to erase women and girls, and more importantly, to erase our voices and our experiences.”

Flanked on both sides by women, she added, “Today, we’re taking a stand against Woke nonsense.

“What frankly started as a fad among a few grad students has seeped down into corporations, the healthcare industry, and increasingly state government.

“It’s demeaning to women and it needs to stop,” Sanders asserted.

Anticipating significant fallout, the 47th Governor of Arkansas inferred that she was closing down this front in the Left’s culture war.

In sum, she said Arkansas “won’t lay down and accept the Left’s cultural revolution without complaint.”

“It was the Left that decided that woman is a dirty word. It’s the Left that decided we needed to toss out basic biology, and basic grammar along with it.”

Sanders then warned the Left would get mad, but “I think they’re just mad conservatives are starting to fight back, and they better get ready because we’re just getting started.”

Somewhere along the way, the left decided that woman was a dirty word. They’re trying to erase women and girls in the name of political correctness.



We won’t let that happen in Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/0x9mWrnVqS — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) October 19, 2023

The executive order is a major win for binary advocates.

Many of whom have been cancelled by the virtue signalling, Left, and the Leftist-lite centre-right, through reactionary harassment campaigns.

High-profile Australian examples include Moira Deeming, Sal Grover, Kirralie Smith, and Katherine Deves, to name a few (see here, here, and here).

Contents of the executive order include the declaration,

“Women are women,’ identified as such by ‘an XX chromosome.” “There are things only women can do, like perform the miracle of birth.”

This is followed by an affirmation of biological science and the role of government in protecting the rights of biological adult females:

“Government should reject language that ignores, undermines, and erases women, and celebrate gender distinctions between men and women—not erase them.

“It is the policy of this administration to prohibit the use of woke, anti-women words for official state government business.”

By order of Governor Sanders, Woke terms are to be “prohibited” from “official state business, including documents, effective immediately.”

The official list of repealed Wokespeak includes, “pregnant people, pregnant person, chest-feeding, body fed, person fed, human milk, birthing person, laboring person, menstruating person, menstruating people, birth-giver, womxn, and womyn.”

Quoting Sanders’ Woman vs. Woke interview with Sean Hannity on Fox, LifeSite News recalled the governor defending the law.

She said, “The Left continues to push this woke agenda, basically trying to erase the differences of women versus men.

“Only women can actually give birth. No matter how many different ways they say it, that fact is completely based in science and reality. And we’re no longer going to allow them to redefine terms.”

LifeSite commenting on Sanders slamming the door on Wokeshevism remarked, “As LGBT advocates seek to entrench their ideology in legislation and school curricula, Sanders has shown herself a staunch political opponent, defending women and children in the Natural State.”

