Image

Why Was Jesus Christ Made Flesh?

"Christ took our flesh upon him that he might take our sins upon him."

By Staff Writer Dec 25, 2024

In his work, A Body of Divinity, Puritan theologian Thomas Watson asked the question, “Why was Jesus Christ made flesh?” He offers three profound and concise reasons:

First, the chief cause was free grace. It was love in God the Father to send Christ, and love in Christ that he came to be incarnate. Love was the intrinsic motive. Christ is God-man, because he is a lover of man. Christ came out of pity and indulgence to us: Augustine says, “Not our deserts, but our misery, made Christ take flesh.”

“Christ’s taking flesh was a plot of free grace, and a pure design of love. God himself, though Almighty, was overcome with love. Christ incarnate is nothing but love covered with flesh. As Christ’s assuming our human nature was a masterpiece of wisdom, so it was a monument of free grace.

Second, Christ took our flesh upon him that he might take our sins upon him. He was, says Luther, maximus peccator, the greatest sinner, having the weight of the sins of the whole world lying upon him. He took our flesh that he might take our sins, and so appease God’s wrath.

Third, Christ took our flesh that he might make the human nature appear lovely to God, and the divine nature appear lovely to man.”

In the words of C.S. Lewis, “The Son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God.”

Merry Christmas, from everyone at Caldron Pool.

Most Popular

Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Where Are the Protests for Christians Slaughtered by Genocidal Jihadists in Nigeria?Rod Lampard
NSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismNSW Premier Signals Crackdown on 'Free Speech' to Protect MulticulturalismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoMoira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John PesuttoStaff Writer
Duck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sDuck Dynasty’s Much Loved Preaching Patriarch, Phil Robertson, Diagnosed with Alzheimer’sRod Lampard
Trump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismTrump Says RFK Jr Will Investigate Childhood Vaccine Safety and Their Potential Link to AutismStaff Writer
Moira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesMoira Deeming Vindicated, John Pesutto LosesBill Muehlenberg
Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneTrump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneStaff Writer
True Christianity Fosters NationalismTrue Christianity Fosters NationalismMatthew Littlefield
Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodDamning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodRod Lampard

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #13 – Douglas Wilson
The Caldron Pool Show: #24 – Les Lanphere
The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
The Caldron Pool Show: #45 – The Case for the Christian Family

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.