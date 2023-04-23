“What You’re Watching Is Not a Political Movement, It’s Evil”: Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson has said it’s time to reassess the terms we use to describe what’s happening to the United States.

In his keynote speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Carlson said political discourse is no longer about debating how to get to the best outcomes. It’s about destruction inspired by evil.

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms,” Carlson said.

“When people, or crowds of people, or the largest crowd of people of all – which is the Federal Government, the largest organisation in human history – decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, ‘Hey, let’s tear it down,’ what you’re watching is not a political movement. It’s evil.”

Carlson said he’s certainly “not calling for a religious war,” but merely for an “acknowledgment of what we’re watching.”

He urged his listeners to do two things in response:

First, to stop engaging in, what he described as “totally fraudulent debates,” with political terms and concepts from the 1990s, and where facts no longer make any difference.

And second, to “all take just like 10 minutes a day to say a prayer about it.”

WATCH: