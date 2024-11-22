Volvo’s Stunning New Ad Leaves Woke Jaguar in the Dust—And the Internet in Tears

While other companies are busy virtue signalling to Progressives by churning out nauseating woke commercials, Volvo has taken a different road—and it’s resonating with millions.

The nearly four-minute video, released two months ago, has recently gone viral for all the right reasons. The short film was shot by cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, known for his work on Christopher Nolan’s films such as Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

In an era when brand names, corporations, and big business are more preoccupied with preaching Left-wing politics than selling products, Volvo’s tribute to family is an emotional breath of fresh air.

Meanwhile, in a stark contrast, Jaguar unveiled a campaign this week that feels more like an abomination—guaranteed to alienate rather than inspire.

It’s clear that Volvo’s approach isn’t just refreshing; it’s a masterclass in how to connect with real people.

At a time when car manufacturers seem to have forgotten their audience, Volvo’s ad reminds us that some brands still understand the value of tradition, family, new life, and authenticity.

You can watch their new ad below. Don’t forget the tissues: