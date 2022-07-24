VIRAL VIDEO: Politicians Catching Covid After Claiming Vaccines Stop Transmission

"Biden, who has insisted that Covid is a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated,' last year assured Americans they would not get COVID-19 if they get the jabs."

A video has gone viral across social media, showing politicians and health authorities catching COVID-19 after claiming the vaccine will prevent transmission.

The compilation clip features U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday despite being four-times vaccinated against the virus.

The 79-year-old, who has insisted that Covid is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” last year assured Americans they would not get COVID-19 if they get the jabs.

Biden made the comments during a July 2021, CNN Town Hall, in which he claimed vaccination will prevent transmission, hospitalization, and death.

“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” he said.

The video also features Dr Anthony Fauci, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeu, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

Covid Kharma: Politician's catching Covid after claiming the vaccines stop transmission. pic.twitter.com/fzdjiLgsE3 — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) July 23, 2022

Other video compilations have also been shared on social media, showing medical experts and the mainstream media making similar bold assurances to the public who were told to unquestionably trust the experts and not deny the science.

Have you an explanation as to why the media, politicians and scientists lied about the vaccines preventing infection and transmission ? pic.twitter.com/rWnDYI578X — Diego Hawk (@DiegoHAWK666) July 11, 2022

Nice try, but every message from politicians & manufacturers alike WAS “vaccines prevent transmission”, alongside a “protect the vulnerable” statement (by not spreading it to them). If you still got sick, then vaccines failed at both of those messages.🤷‍♂️ #CognitiveBias, remember? pic.twitter.com/1z5aN6SbuY — Boian 🍀🐭🚫🛂 (@BoianDabov) January 10, 2022

You can pretend that the initial messaging wasn't prevent infection + transmission but the majority won't.



Especially when we have video of politicians and health officials saying otherwise.



Feed the garbage to the garbage man and stop living in denial. pic.twitter.com/Z3k5298RBe — ZZ (@ZipZapSport) December 18, 2021