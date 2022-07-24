VIRAL VIDEO: Politicians Catching Covid After Claiming Vaccines Stop Transmission

A video has gone viral across social media, showing politicians and health authorities catching COVID-19 after claiming the vaccine will prevent transmission.
The compilation clip features U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday despite being four-times vaccinated against the virus.
The 79-year-old, who has insisted that Covid is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” last year assured Americans they would not get COVID-19 if they get the jabs.
Biden made the comments during a July 2021, CNN Town Hall, in which he claimed vaccination will prevent transmission, hospitalization, and death.
“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” he said.
The video also features Dr Anthony Fauci, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeu, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.
Other video compilations have also been shared on social media, showing medical experts and the mainstream media making similar bold assurances to the public who were told to unquestionably trust the experts and not deny the science.
WATCH: