Victorian Government Accused of Teaching Social Workers that BLM Violence Has Triggered an ‘Incredible Response’, ‘Courageous Conversations’

The footage was leaked to Rebel News’ Avi Yemini last week by a whistleblower who said the video was part of her official training as a social worker.

The whistleblower told Rebel News she was shocked by the comments, which were made in the context of family violence.

“On the one hand, they’re saying that violence is really bad – and then on the other, they’re condoning violence,” she said. “And it seems like for one group it’s not okay, but if it serves a certain agenda, it seems to be okay.”

According to Yemini, the video was from the Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare, which represents over 100 organizations and is contracted by the Victoria State Government to train social workers, youth workers, and psychologists across the state.

The leaked video is said to show Kerry Arabena, former social worker and Chair for Indigenous Health and Director of the Indigenous Health Equity Unit at The University of Melbourne claim:

“We’ve now got this whole new geological age that we’re investigating. Violence, I think, is part of that transition. It sounds like a weird thing to say, but all across the world at the moment with the Black Lives Matter movement, there are things where violence has triggered an incredible response and people are using a strength that they probably haven’t had before if you’ve been an isolated person. But to really have that collective behind you, and start to mobilizing different kinds of courageous conversations.”

