Western Governments Tried to Gag Doctor Who Identified Omicron as “Mild”

Dr Coetzee alleges that she was told by European governments “not to publicly state that Omicron was a mild illness.”

South African MD, Angelique Coetzee, the doctor who first raised news of the existence of the COVID-19 variant dubbed “Omicron,” claims European governments demanded the self-censorship of evidence-backed claims asserting that the variant was mild.

In a recent interview with German newspaper Die Welt, the doctor dug in on her refusal to follow the Western bureaucratic directive, saying they tried to censor the truth, and silence her.

Refusing to play ball, the South African MD told COVID’s fear porn scriptwriters, “I can’t say that because it’s not what we’re seeing.'”

Coetzee went viral in November after telling the world that Omicron was “not a reason to panic”, because “South African doctors weren’t seeing severely ill patients.”

At the time Dr. Coetzee criticised legacy media, stating that “the hype being created out there in the media”, didn’t “correlate with the clinical picture.”

She added, ”[The hype] doesn’t make medical sense. [Omicron] doesn’t warrant cutting South Africa off from the world.”

In her Die Welt interview, Coetzee clarified, “I’m not saying you won’t get sick if you’re mild. The definition of mild Covid-19 disease is clear, and it is a WHO definition – patients can be treated at home and oxygen or hospitalisation is not required.”

She then explained, “Serious illness is one in which we see acute pulmonary respiratory infections – people need oxygen, maybe even artificial respiration. We saw that with Delta, but not with Omicron.”

Although Dr. Coetzee appears to have been targeted (probably because her counter-covid narrative information went viral), her assessment was backed by Dr. Unben Pillay.

Pillay, also from South Africa, told the Associated Press on December 11, 2021, “[Omicron patients] are able to manage the disease at home. Most have recovered within the 10 to 14-day isolation period. This includes older patients.”

Based on additional information provided by the AP, both Coetzee & Pillay’s observations were supported by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

At the time, SANICD Director Willem Hanekom said, “It’s early days, but virtually everything points toward it being a milder disease.”

When asking why it appears as though the West ignored South African data on Omicron, almost predictably, the myopic Woke-tavists at the BBC cited racism, not the obvious coordinated attempt to use fear as a tool to control the masses.

One “coronavirus expert” consulted by the BBC, stated, “When we’re providing good news, all of a sudden there’s a whole lot of scepticism. I would call that racism.”

If true, this would mean that the World Health Organisation is the head racist in charge.

As the BBC noted, the WHO has been extremely reticent about accepting scientific data from SA asserting that Omicron was a “mild variant”.

“The WHO continues to warn against calling Omicron ‘mild,’ pointing out that its high transmissibility was causing a ‘tsunami’ worldwide, threatening to overwhelm health systems.”

The attempt by Western bureaucrats to censor Dr. Angelique Coetzee begs to differ.

Her risky determination to bring the facts about Omicron into sharp focus deserves a huge applause.

Unfortunately, any enthusiasm for Coetzee is dampened by her pro-mandate, and pro-“vaccines,” assertions.

She agrees with masks, laments “vaccine hesitancy” and claims that boosters are “the best way to prevent” serious illness.

However, she does caution that “vaccines” should be tried and measured; applied to those vulnerable to COVID-19. Such as obese people, and those with comorbidities.

Coetzee appears to have held the line against overreaching governments seeking to feed into COVID-19’s mass psychosis, in order to prop up the pandemic, and extend draconian “pandemic powers”.

Had it not been for her “$afe and effective” alignment with the big pharma sales-pitch, her opposition to big government censorship would have set Coetzee on the same stage as COVID’s true medical independent thinkers, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Peter McCollough and a growing list of others.

All of whom have been shunned, spat on, cancelled and de-platformed, because they ardently refused to comply with the rapidly unravelling, scripted COVID-19 political narrative.