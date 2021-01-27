School District to Run Week-Long BLM Program for Students: Affirming Transgenderism, Disruption of the Nuclear Family, Dismantling the Patriarchy

School students across Ames, Iowa are set to participate in the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action next month, which promises lessons in affirming globalism, queer ideology, transgenderism, disruption of the nuclear family, and the dismantling of the patriarchy.













The program is a five-day guide that runs from February 1-5 with the stated purpose of “expanding student understanding of Black Lives Matter at School Principles.”

According to the Ames Community School District website, the movement offers a week to “affirm all Black identities by centering Black voices, empowering students, and teaching about Black experiences beyond slavery.”

The week is described as transformative for white students in particular, who often get a “narrow view of blackness from their lived experiences.”

Each day of the BLM at School week of action, two to three of the Black Lives Matter at School’s thirteen guiding principles will be “discussed with students through age-appropriate lessons and activities.”

These principles include:

“Fostering a queer-affirming network” by “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.”

Page from ‘A Black Lives Matter Principles Coloring Book’

“Dismantling cis-gender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

Page from ‘A Black Lives Matter Principles Coloring Book’

“Dismantling the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work ‘double shifts’ that require them to mother in private even as they participate in justice work.”

Page from ‘A Black Lives Matter Principles Coloring Book’

And “Disrupting the Western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another…”

Page from ‘A Black Lives Matter Principles Coloring Book’

Ames Community School District said they’re taking steps to begin addressing the need to focus on Black students.

“The next step towards change is using the knowledge we’ve attained to change the way we teach and interact with our students. We want our Black students to know they matter to the Ames Community School District,” the website states.

According to the children’s “Black Lives Matter Principles Coloring Book,” which is offered as a teaching resource by the school district, Week of Action “demands” schools “hire more black teachers; mandate black history and ethnic studies from K-12; and fund counselors not cops.”

