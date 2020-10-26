United Nations Flag Raised Over Sydney Harbour













Sydneysiders have expressed their disapproval after the United Nations flag was flown over Sydney Harbour on Saturday.

The city’s iconic bridge raised the flag to celebrate United Nations Day and mark the 75th anniversary since the intergovernmental organization was created on October 24, 1945.

At the time of its formation, Australia was one of the 51 founding members that ratified the UN Charter.

According to the Parliament of Australia, Australia has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council five times and currently holds a non-permanent position on the UN Human Rights Council. In September 2015 the Turnbull Government announced Australia’s candidacy to serve on the UN Security Council in 2029–30.

Australia is currently the eighth highest contributor to the UN. Last year, Australia’s net contribution to the UN’s regular budget was assessed as US$61,619,804.

People were outraged to see #UN flag on the Sydney Harbour bridge. Take it down and burn it! pic.twitter.com/pd1tzXp5VG — 🇦🇺 Mike Spike ❌Australia is under NWO attack (@ZubSpike) October 25, 2020

