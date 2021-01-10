WATCH: Passengers Removed From Plane for Supporting President Trump

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Washington D.C. have allegedly been kicked off an airplane for supporting President Donald Trump.













The passengers told a local news outlet that they were removed from the flight on Friday after one of them said “Trump 2020” and the other cheered.

“I said Trump 2020 and they kicked me off the plane,” the male passenger told SNN News.

“All I did was cheer,” one of the women said in tears. “I have no money to get home. This is communist China now.”

The incident, which was captured on video and later uploaded to social media, shows at least three people exiting the aircraft as some passengers can be heard shouting, “Get off the plane,” while others reply saying, “Freedom of speech.”

They were removed from a @Delta flight for supporting Trump pic.twitter.com/PFaZPILNf3 — Mike Yoder (@Yoder_Esqq) January 9, 2021

A second video was also uploaded, showing the distraught passengers with police officers nearby moments after they were ejected from the plane.

NEW: @Delta Airlines removes Trump supporters from aircraft after having a private conversation about their support of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dY1Q0ZHeuf — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 9, 2021

