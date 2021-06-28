Underreported: Deaths After Vaccine Outnumber COVID Deaths, Australian Stats From Jan-June 2021 Reveal

As of June 28, 2021, there are 272 dead following the vaccines, only 1 dead from COVID-19.













As of June 28, 2021, 272 people have died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Australia. Only 1 person has died from the virus.

As of June 28, 2021, the COVID-19 fatality roll stands at 910.

Of those 910 COVID deaths, 909 occurred in 2020.

Statistics last updated 31 December 2020 showing 909 deaths in total. Source: health.gov.au

Statistics last updated 24 June 2021 showing 1 death between December 31, 2020, and June 24, 2021. Source: health.gov.au

The Australian government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has acknowledged, “to 6 June 2021, the TGA has received 272 reports of death following vaccination for COVID-19 vaccines. With 27, 072 total AEFI reports on side-effects.”

There are two reasons why this information is not being reported widely.

Firstly, as I explained at length in my piece entitled, Doctors vs. The State. It’s about politics, not healthcare.

There’s a narrative to protect and an election cycle around the corner. Hence, the TGA follows up their acknowledgement of vaxx deaths and side-effects, with the dismissive disclaimer, “for reports of death other than TTS, our review of cases and analysis of reporting patterns does not suggest that the vaccine caused these deaths.”

TGA information on known adverse side-effects such as Myocarditis and pericarditis, multi-organ failure, Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, and Herpes zoster (shingles) are preceded by the statement “most reports of side-effects are observed with vaccines generally. They include headache, muscle and joint pain, fever and injection site reactions.”

Secondly, the higher number of deaths sell better. Why report there’s only been 1 death so far this year from COVID, when 910 gives a picture to incite panic, by way of an emergency.

Fear porn is rampant in legacy media. Australia’s national broadcaster and many within the media industry jumped on last week’s new COVID cases in Sydney, New South Wales to hype up the hysteria.

Quick to demand suffocating, livelihood killing lockdowns, they couldn’t hide their vulgar drooling over the opportunity to politicise C19 and kick-in the hour-to-hour coverage of “BREAKING news.”

Through a series of related articles or live blogs, the ABC, the Age, The New Daily, joined by their typical Twitter groupies (see here, here and here), demanded the Liberal State Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian put the state into lockdown.

When the Premier wouldn’t cave in, Leftist, legacy media turned up the pressure. Berejiklian then worked out a compromise, giving orders to only lockdown affected suburbs, and add mask mandates across the state.

The totalitarians in the media didn’t get what they wanted. Now Berejiklian is being accused of doing “too little, too late,” with one Twitter user touting, “Conservatives are fundamentally incapable of governing in the public interest because they don’t believe in the ‘public’.. Thanks Gladys..”

The “there will be casualties, but…” upbeat, pro-C19 vaccine propaganda (Eric Clapton’s words, not mine), isn’t hard to miss.

In a piece published by The Guardian on Sunday entitled Why most people who now die with Covid in England have been vaccinated, David Spiegelhalter, a statistician, asserted:

“It could sound worrying that the majority of people dying in England with the now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant have been vaccinated. Does this mean the vaccines are ineffective? Far from it, it’s what we would expect from an effective but imperfect vaccine…”

Spiegelhalter’s upbeat attempt to play down C19 deaths of those with the vaccines ended the piece with a hit-and-run sentence encouraging people to pay attention to numbers that matter, not “hot takes on social or other media.”

All that was missing were smug, “oh well”, “too bad, how sad” emojis to back help hide the false sense of achievement, and the empty show of solidarity with families of the vaxxed dead.

Notice how the C19 “vaccinated class” would rather self-promote, than sigh with the wounded.

At the same time, this went live, Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA vaccines shared a peer-reviewed analysis writing:

“Just out. Peer-reviewed. COVID vaccine risk/benefit ratio. Simply put: As we prevent three deaths by vaccinating, we incur two deaths.”

The MDPI article concluded:

“For three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination. This lack of clear benefit should cause governments to rethink their vaccination policy.”

Adding:

“The present assessment raises the question whether it would be necessary to rethink policies and use COVID-19 vaccines more sparingly and with some discretion only in those that are willing to accept the risk because they feel more at risk from the true infection than the mock infection. Perhaps it might be necessary to dampen the enthusiasm by sober facts?”

There’s good reason to question the vaxx and lockdown hype, and how this hype ignores, and even undermines, the right of informed consent.

I explained these in my piece “Anti-Vaxxer” Is the New “That’s Racist”, alongside an article – banned by Twitter – discussing Bret Weinstein, and Dr. Perrie Kody’s thoughts on the censorship of potentially life-saving treatments such as Ivermectin, called, Evolutionary Biologist Calls Censorship of Ivermectin the “Crime of the Century”

Add Dr. Malone’s piece on the Bioethics of Experimental C19 Vaccine Deployment, where he tells of how:

“Any practicing physician in Canada who goes public with concerns about vaccine safety is subjected to a storm of derision from academic physicians and potential termination of employment (state-controlled socialized medicine) and loss of license to practice.”

He then concludes:

“The suppression of information, discussion, and outright censorship concerning these current COVID vaccines which are based on gene therapy technologies cast a bad light on the entire vaccine enterprise…Suppression of adverse effects violates fundamental bioethical principles for clinical research.”

That 272 have apparently died from, as yet unlicensed, experimental “vaccines” to fight the virus, should be ringing alarm bells.

Yet, legacy media are selectively silent.

Cue bono?

While, can-work-anywhere with a laptop, latte, and Wifi content providers demand lockdowns from bureaucrats, who receive their cushy tax-payer incomes as normal, the worker suffers.

People who choose to blindly follow these lockdown whores*, who censor treatments, medical practitioners and deceptively play a numbers game to pad a narrative, are an accomplice in the theft of income, psychological, emotional and, by default, physical abuse of those, whose lives are affected by the decisions of politicians and an activist class, who care nothing for people, only power.

To quote David Horowitz from ‘The Enemy Within,’ “It is in the nature of human institutions that they require vigilance to keep them honest.”

The numbers speak for themselves.

It’s time big tech, big government, and big media came clean.

*Video gaming community term for opportunists who jump on events just to pad their stats.

