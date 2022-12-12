Twitter Files Five Teaser Takes Aim At Force-The-Jab Fauci

"Exposing Dr. Fauci and the unnecessary totalitarian response to COVID seems to be next."

Elon Musk has described Twitter as a crime scene, before posting ‘My Pronouns are ‘Prosecute/Fauci.’

Announcing a fifth instalment of what has become known as The Twitter Files, Musk, sharing an anti-lockdown MEME featuring Dr. Fauci, hinted at COVID cronyism:

One Twitter account responded to the MEME asking, “When will we get the Twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information.”

To which an emphatical Musk replied, “Oh, it is coming bigtime …”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

After being attacked by newly minted Democrat (Astronaut), Scott Kelly for not being “sensitive” to the “oppressed” GayGB-STD club, Musk fired back: “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.”

Musk added, “As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

While Musk has been critical of COVIDidiotism since 2020 and is a staunch opponent of “vaccine mandates,” his kryptonite has been his ambivalence about the alleged “vaccines.”

Notwithstanding his apparent vax backflip last year, if Musk is as consistent as he’s been with the previous four, Twitter Files Five could vindicate those unjustly forced into either retirement or silence by government overreach.

Twitter Files Five has the potential to confirm or disprove the existence of a COVID cabal and show if the cabal was comprised of big media, big tech, big pharma, big eva, and big government.

Even without this, politically speaking, The Twitter Files are evidently more significant than Water Gate ever was.

Typically, though, the files have received little to no honest coverage in legacy media.

Few outside the fourth estate’s New Media organizations, are taking them seriously.

This is despite the smoking guns pointing to a militant suppression of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden Laptop story, alongside revelations about corruption, coercion, and anti-constitutional cooperation between the supposedly separated powers.

In an apparent attempt to discredit Musk, and divert attention away from The Twitter Files, the NY Mag boasted, The Twitter Files’ Is what it claims to expose.

The Atlantic ran its own spin, accusing, Elon Musk’s Twitter Files of being Bait.

The trail of snide wokeivist cynicism continued with Vanity Fair screaming, Elon Musk’s Twitter Files say a lot more about him than Twitter.

Not to be outdone, like a rock star addled by decades of substance abuse, Rolling Stone mumbled its way through the same script, declaring: ‘Twitter Files’ 3 on Trump ban Proves Trilogies are a Letdown.

Unsurprisingly, the apocalyptic avalanche which is exposing both the active blacklisting of user accounts who posed a threat to the party line, the censoring of the NYP re: Hunter Biden, as well as the now proven coordinated political effort by Leftists to ban, gag, and derail Donald Trump’s Presidency, have not come without risk.

In recent days, Musk expressed concerns for his safety, telling a Question & Answer podcast, he wouldn’t be riding in any open-air vehicles any time soon because, “The risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. I won’t be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way.”

The new CEO’s unveiling of corruption in Twitter’s upper echelon, the former employee’s “stay woke” close relationship with the Biden administration, and misuse of politically compromised federal law enforcement agencies, appear to be the tip of the ice burg.

Hence the emergence of this mass disinformation campaign currently being waged against the new CEO by all the usual suspects.

Notably, Musk is not the first to demand force-the-jab-Fauci be held to account.

Critical of the CDC’s ‘futile policies and dubious science,’ Senator Rand Paul, upon re-election, made it clear he won’t let Dr. Fauci hide.

Paul promised, “To subpoena Fauci’s records and bring Fauci out of retirement to answer more questions.”

The Senator from Kentucky isn’t giving up.

Paul, a trained doctor, has been at the forefront of holding the government accountable from the get-go, stating in a speech last year, “We will make our own health choices. You will not arrest, or stop me or anyone of my staff for doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine or been offered the vaccine.”

He added, “We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk with power reign” (see here).

Paul has no great affection for Fauci, describing him as a “Petty tyrant” and “dictator in chief” who needlessly stoked fear to create a “nanny state” and “corral our freedom.”

In response to Twitter Files five, Senator Paul wrote, “Fauci’s resignation should not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He must be required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak. His policies destroyed lives.”

Fauci’s resignation should not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He must be required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak. His policies destroyed lives. https://t.co/DTYKc6nL8G — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 11, 2022