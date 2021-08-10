Rand Paul’s Revolt: “We Will Make Our Own Health Choices!”

“I’ve been telling everyone for a year now, that Doctor Fauci, and other public health bureaucrats were NOT following the science; and I’ve been proven right time and time again.”













Rand Paul just served up one of the best, liberty-loving, pro-individual responsibility speeches of 2021.

In an open letter to Americans, elected an unelected bureaucrat, the Republican senator for Kentucky, stated, “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed. Although I’ve got a long list of ones that we outa keep closed.”

Paul adds, “We don’t have to accept the mandates; the lockdowns and the harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say “no, not again.”

He then moved his words towards Nancy Pelosi telling the long over-due for retirement double-standard Democrat: “We will make our own health choices.

“You will not arrest, or stop me or anyone of my staff for doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine or been offered the vaccine.”

This was preceded by Paul rejecting vaccine passports: “We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk with power reign” over Washington D.C.

The trained doctor, turned senator, also rejected Biden’s mandates, stating, “President Biden, we will not accept your agencies mandates, or your reported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”

Anticipating greater “bureaucratic power grabs” under the cover of COVID, Paul said that if Biden were to shut down government agencies again – some of whom aren’t even back to work yet – he’ll “stop every bill coming to the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come back to work in person.”

Speaking defiantly in defence of children, Paul who is the father of three boys, warned union bosses and local bureaucrats that he’ll push to defund any who pledge allegiance to corrupt COVID politics.

“We will not allow you to do more harm to our children again this year. Children are not at any more risk of COVID than they are from the seasonal flu. Every adult who works in schools has either had the vaccine or had their chance to get vaccinated.”

There is “no reason,” Paul states, “for mask mandates, part-time schools, or any lockdown measures. Children are falling behind and are being harmed physically and psychologically” by government-sanctioned COVID “tactics”.

“If it sounds like I’m fed up, it’s because I am,” Paul added; “I’m not a career politician. I practiced medicine for 33 years. I’ve worked in emergency rooms. I’ve studied immunology and virology, and ultimately chose to become an ophthalmologist.”

Following on from this, Paul says, “I’ve been telling everyone for a year now, that Doctor Fauci, and other public health bureaucrats were NOT following the science; and I’ve been proven right time and time again.”

He concludes, “We are at a moment of truth at a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy and children? Or will we stand together and say, “absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.”

Rand Paul was elected to office in 2010. He’s been married for 24 years and follows Christ.

As far as senators go, Rand Paul – who is COVaxxed – is one of the few who’ve sought to keep Anthony Fauci accountable to the American people.

Consequently, Paul’s been one of the few elected representatives to publicly oppose Faucism, the COVID cultists, and subsequent bureaucratic COVIDiocy.

At the risk of repeating myself, Barack Obama’s birthday bash backs Rand Paul’s revolt.

His bold proclamation for freedom over Faucism isn’t fringe lunacy.

With lockdowns, and proposals for unconstitutional medical conscription, being the favourite go-to of Australia’s bureaucrats and big media, the relevance of Paul’s words reach beyond the borders of the United States.

Our elected representatives need to put an end to the tyranny of one-eyed solutions, and the totalitarianism of COVID mad bureaucrats.

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?



Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

