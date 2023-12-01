Image

Tucker Carlson Says He’ll Lead Protests if Trump Is Convicted: “That Can’t Stand”

“I’m voting for Trump and if they convict him, I will send him the max donations and I will lead protests.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Dec 1, 2023

Tucker Carlson has said he will lead protests if President Donald Trump is convicted.

During an interview with Roseanne Barr released yesterday on The Roseanne Barr Podcast, Carlson said he became an active supporter of the former President the day the Biden Administration raided Mar-A-Lago over something that “every other former high-level federal official in history,” including Joe Biden, is guilty of doing.

“That can’t stand,” Carlson said.

“You cannot allow the regime, the President of the United States, to use the justice department to knock the front runner out of the race. You can’t do that.

Carlson went on to say, “I’m voting for Trump [in 2024] and if they convict him, I will send him the max donations and I will lead protests.”

WATCH:

Full episode:

