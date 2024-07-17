Tucker Carlson Calls For Open Discussion About Mass Movement of People Into Western Nations

Tucker Carlson has called for open discussion about the mass movement of people into Western nations worldwide, saying he doesn’t care if we’re allowed to notice it or not.

Speaking with Donald Trump Jr and Dan Bongino at the 2024 Republican National Convention this week, Carlson questioned the motives behind the apparent push to “replace” native populations with immigration from third-world countries.

“Why would you want to watch the people whose ancestors built the country die, mock them as they die, and then replace them? I don’t understand. That suggests actual hate, homicidal hate,” Carlson said.

“I would never want something like that for anybody. It’s not just the United States, it’s happening all over the Western world. The people whose ancestors built these countries are dying and they’re being replaced. And it’s like, why would you want to do that? There’s something very heavy going on.”

Carlson pointed to countries like Sweden, England, and Ireland as examples. Highlighting Ireland, Carlson emphasised the country’s lack of colonial history and questioned why it, in particular, is experiencing such changes.

“Ireland never did anything to anybody. Ireland was oppressed by Great Britain. It was never a colonial power… So, why are you doing this to the Irish?

“They are the indigenous population of their island, and you’re watching them die and replacing them with people from the third world? On what basis are you doing that, George Soros? Actually, like what’s the real answer?”

Carlson’s comments suggest he believes there is a deliberate intent behind these demographic changes, one he describes as “genocidal.” He urged viewers to question the reasons behind these shifts, and expressed his desire to return to a time when such questions could be asked freely.

“I want to live like it’s 1985 in the country that I love, where honest questions could be asked with full confidence you had a right to do that because you’re an American… I’m going to ask a super obvious question: Why are you doing that? And why are we putting up with it?”

Carlson has long been criticized for his comments on, what’s been dubbed, the “Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory,” with mainstream media outlets repeatedly attempting to link his commentary to “racially motivated violence.”

Just watch this painful interaction with an AAP reporter during his recent Australian tour as she suggests Carlson’s views have inspired “hate crimes” and mass shootings:

“I don’t mean to call you stupid, maybe you’re just pretending to be,” Carlson said to the reporter’s accusations. “I’m totally against violence. I’m totally against the war in Ukraine, for example, which doubtless, you support – like all dutiful liberals, support more carnage. I don’t. I hate mass shootings, actually.

“What does it mean to inspire something? My views are not bigoted against any group. They’re honest. They’re factual. That’s not hateful. That’s reality. And my views derive from my deep concern for Americans, actually. Americans aren’t having kids because they can’t afford to and nobody in charge cares. That’s my position.

“That doesn’t inspire mass shootings,” Carlson said. “How dare you try to tie me to some lunatic who murdered people. How dare you, actually.”