Image

Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day One

“Their whole lives have been destroyed,” said Trump.

By Staff Writer Dec 9, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to pardon individuals convicted or jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack on his first day in office.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, Trump said, “I want to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases. Yeah, [everyone].”

He emphasized his urgency, adding, “I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day. I’m looking first day.”

He described the conditions in which some defendants are being held as “filthy” and “disgusting” and suggested that some individuals were pressured into accepting guilty pleas.

“Their whole lives have been destroyed,” said Trump.

Since the January 6, 2021, incident, over 1,250 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty to charges. At least 645 individuals have been sentenced to prison terms, ranging from a few days to 22 years.

Most Popular

Bible Sales Jump 22% in 2024, Driven by First-Time BuyersBible Sales Jump 22% in 2024, Driven by First-Time BuyersStaff Writer
Locked and Loaded: Libertarians to Throw Craig Kelly at CanberraLocked and Loaded: Libertarians to Throw Craig Kelly at CanberraRod Lampard
Damning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodDamning US Investigation Into COVID Response Finds Governments Did More Harm, Than GoodRod Lampard
Feminism is Wearing Women OutFeminism is Wearing Women OutMatthew Littlefield
Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneTrump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day OneStaff Writer
True Christianity Fosters NationalismTrue Christianity Fosters NationalismMatthew Littlefield
Labor Are Too Busy Shearing Pigs to See How Government Spending Is Causing Australia’s Economy to BurnLabor Are Too Busy Shearing Pigs to See How Government Spending Is Causing Australia’s Economy to BurnRod Lampard
Sacrificing Freedom for Safety: How a Godless Nation Is Ripe for ExploitationSacrificing Freedom for Safety: How a Godless Nation Is Ripe for ExploitationBen Davis
Second Book in the Buddy Brax Series ReleasedSecond Book in the Buddy Brax Series ReleasedEvelyn Rae

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #45 – The Case for the Christian Family
The Caldron Pool Show: #12 – Jordan Schachtel
The Caldron Pool Show: #30 – Genesis and the Exodus – Fact or Fiction? (with David Rohl)
The Caldron Pool Show: #21 – Have You Heard of LOOR TV?
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.