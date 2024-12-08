Trump to Pardon January 6 Prisoners On Day One

President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to pardon individuals convicted or jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack on his first day in office.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, Trump said, “I want to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases. Yeah, [everyone].”

He emphasized his urgency, adding, “I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day. I’m looking first day.”

He described the conditions in which some defendants are being held as “filthy” and “disgusting” and suggested that some individuals were pressured into accepting guilty pleas.

“Their whole lives have been destroyed,” said Trump.

Since the January 6, 2021, incident, over 1,250 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty to charges. At least 645 individuals have been sentenced to prison terms, ranging from a few days to 22 years.