Trump Takes First Steps Towards Ending the LGBT Takeover of Medicine and the Military

Four new executive orders (EO) from Trump’s administration end the LGBTrans takeover of medicine and the military.

Continuing to lead from the front, Donald Trump doubled down on directing the government to end ‘irrational’ Biden-era policies.

The areas affected include: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Critical Race Theory (CRT), and Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

Packaged into the four-way clean-up were directions to end the dangerous LGBTQ+ trend of transitioning children.

Trump’s Jan. 28 EO: ‘Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,’ states that the United States will no longer:

“Fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another.”

Falsely represented by activists as “gender-affirming care,” the EO ordered medical professionals to stop “maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children.”

Their victims are vulnerable kids, who “under the radical and false claims” from adults, are put through a “series of irreversible medical interventions.”

“These vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes,” the EO warned.

This is because those kids “are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

Trump protecting children from physical and chemical castration, additionally takes the boot to “junk science.”

No longer welcome is the LGBTQ+ activist group, World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

An organisation, the EO declared, which “lacks scientific integrity.”

Research grants, Tricare, Medicaid, and Medicare are also off the list.

As is HHS’s 2022 guidance titled, “HHS Notice and Guidance on Gender Affirming Care, Civil Rights and Patient Privacy.”

Instead, Trump directed the HHS to review, “Existing literature on best practices for promoting the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion.”

Of the four executive orders ending the LGBTrans takeover of medicine, three relate to the military.

Trump has “abolished every DEI office within the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.”

Listed as “Restoring America’s Armed Forces,” Trump directed the DOD to no longer promote, “advance, or otherwise inculcate the following un-American, divisive, discriminatory, radical, extremist, and irrational theories.”

With this, the Acronym Army Inc. takes a broadside to the bank.

Activists will no longer be employed as educators – contractors, or sub-contractors – to instruct the military in adopting, and enforcing critical race, gender/queer, or Marxian critical theory.

Instead, “these institutions shall be required to teach that America and its founding documents remain the most powerful force for good in human history.”

Also out is the Trans trend.

Trump’s “Prioritising military excellence and readiness” removes men who identify as women from female-only spaces.

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Appropriately named, “Initial Recissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions,” Executive Order number four, ends over 90 of Biden’s orders to integrate DEI, and ESG into every branch of government.

A nation rescinding the far-left’s surrender of their society into the hands of Satan is a life and nation-saving act that glorifies God.

Take a look at Paul’s conversion recount to Luke in Acts 26.

Here, Paul was confronted by a hard truth.

Jesus is the victim of Paul’s self-righteousness.

As a faithful, Talmudic Jew, he thought killing Christians was doing God’s work. It was the “loving, righteous thing to do.”

Yet, according to the resurrected Jesus who confronts him – in Hebrew, on the way to Damascus – , Paul discovers his persecution of Christians was the persecution of the living God.

Paul – then named Saul- by today’s standard could be considered a Woke Marxist.

The takeaway point here is he found out he wasn’t doing the work of God, he was working for the dominion of darkness.

Jesus was taking Paul, and eventually civilisation,

“from darkness to light. From the power of Satan to the power of God. So that Jew and Gentile may receive forgiveness of sins and a place among those who are sanctified by faith in me.” (Acts 26:18)

Buying into lies like “gender-affirming care” or “invasion day” puts us in the shoes of Saul, who was blinded by the tyranny of “good” intentions.

Trump’s executive initiatives are just and holy.

He has saved lives.

Nowhere more so than in turning off the tax-payer tap funding the far-left’s American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

These executive orders do exactly what Trump has promised he will do: deliver America from clutches of darkness first, then The West.