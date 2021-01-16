Thousands of Immigrants Head Towards U.S. Border After Biden Proposes ‘Path to Citizenship’ For 11 Million Illegals

Up to 8,000 immigrants are heading towards the United States border seeking a better life after Joe Biden proposes a massive immigration reform that would provide a 'path for citizenship' to 11 million illegal immigrants.













238 Shares

Up to 8,000 immigrants are heading towards the United States border seeking a better life after Joe Biden proposes a massive immigration reform that would provide a ‘path for citizenship’ to 11 million illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Reuters reports: “About 6,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to the spokeswoman for Guatemala’s immigration authority, Alejandra Mena.

“Another 1,500 to 2,000 migrants forced their way across the Guatemalan border midday on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness, after confrontations with Guatemalan soldiers and immigration agents.

Advertisement

“The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.”

Countries in Central America have ramped up their border controls as thousands of migrants from Honduras and Guatemala head to the U.S., seeking a better life https://t.co/YCDEKpwjPf pic.twitter.com/s7fPV566Xb — Reuters (@Reuters) January 16, 2021

Biden has vowed that in his first few days in office, he will overturn much of President Trump’s border policies, saying “systemic racism” has infected “our immigration system, including the policies at our borders and ports of entry, detention centers and within immigration law enforcement agencies, policies, and operations.”

Speaking with NBC’s Lester Holt back in November, Biden said: “I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway for citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.”

The Los Angeles Times reports: “Biden’s proposal lays out what would be the most sweeping and comprehensive immigration package since President Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which granted legal status to 3 million people who were in the country without documentation.

The Times continues: “Under Biden’s plan, immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and for U.S. citizenship after an additional three years — a faster path to citizenship than in previous immigration bills.”

Advertisement

In 2015, Joe Biden admitted he wanted to introduce “unrelenting immigration” to turn white America into an “absolute minority.”

The comments were made during an introductory three-day summit addressing violent extremism following a string of Islamic terror attacks throughout Western nations.

“I’m proud of the American record on culture and economic integration of not only our Muslim communities but African communities, Asian communities, Hispanic communities,” Biden told the summit attendees.

Advertisement

“The wave [of immigrants] still continues. It’s not going to stop, nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, it’s one of the things, I think, we can be most proud of…

“[We want] an unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop. Non-stop. Folks like me who were Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be in an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 per cent of the people in America, from then and on, will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s the source of our strength,” Biden said.

WATCH:

"[We want] an unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop. Non-stop. Folks like me who were Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we’ll be in an absolute minority in the United States of America… that's not a bad thing. That's the source of our strength." pic.twitter.com/H22LgRLUZ4 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) January 16, 2021

Related