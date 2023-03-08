The ‘No Borders’ U.S. Vax Ban of Novak Djokovic Is Just Plain Democrat Dumb

Novak Djokovic’s ban on entering the United States has been met with the derision the Biden decision deserves.

After requesting a CDC ‘vaccine waiver’, Homeland security denied the Serbian tennis player entry to the U.S., because of his COVID-19 “vaccination” status.

Meanwhile at the United States-Mexico border, the ‘no borders’ Woke White House is allowing thousands of “unvaccinated” people into the country, without even so much as RAT test, lockdown, or temperature check.

Mocking the weak White House’s ‘outdated’ grip on vaccine mandates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote to Biden, describing the visa denial as ‘unfair, unscientific, and unacceptable.’

The 8-paragraph open letter posted on Twitter demanded Joe Biden put an end to ‘pandemic politics.’

DeSantis suggested, ‘Novak Djokovic enter the country by boat,’ because the no vax, no entry rule only applies to flyers.

Placed alongside the Democrat free ride on the unchecked flood of people pouring across the Southern border, the vax ban on Djokovic makes no sense, DeSantis argued.

“Your administration pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter the U.S. through the Southern border while banning millions of potentially unvaccinated foreign visitors – [this] seems completely ungrounded in logic, and common sense,” he asserted.

DeSantis added, “The only thing keeping Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open is your administration’s continued enforcement of a misguided, and out-of-date COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests seeking to visit our great country.”

The anti-vax mandate-Republican slammed the “vaccines” as useless.

He then pointed to growing evidence bringing the so-called ‘vaccine’s efficacy into question,’ and noted ‘studies identifying the MRNA vaccines as a ‘serious potential health risk for males aged 18-39.’

DeSantis closed by reminding Biden of Florida’s rejection of vaccine mandates, and lockdowns, telling the Democrat President to ‘give up the fiction that COVID vaccines remain a necessary tool to promote public health.’

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

Also critical of the Biden Big Pharma party line, notorious “free left” Bill Maher mocked the mandates, accusing the United States authorities of being “stuck on stupid.”

Talking with Russel Brand, the Real Time host defend Djokovic, stating, “He’s unvaccinated but he’s had COVID twice, natural immunity. Again, something we always used to understand was like better than the actual vaccine. Somehow that got to be reversed.”

Bill Maher on Novak Djokovic Being Banned from U.S. Matches Because of His COVID Vaccination Status



"This country is stuck on stupid, it just is"@billmaher @rustyrockets pic.twitter.com/L6nuHS1iyc — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023

Although the current COVID mandate affecting air travellers ends in May, Djokovic will miss both California, and Florida’s Tennis competitions.

The 35-year-old ranked as a world champion, withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells CA, leaving his attendance at the Miami event open.

Described as a political prisoner in early 2022 after being detained by Australian Labor Party authoritarians in Victoria, Djokovic won popular support, catapulting Australia’s COVID overreach onto the world stage.

Then Prime Minister, Scott Morrison (LNP) defended the “unvaccinated” tennis player’s detention.

In a January 6th, 2022 post on Twitter, the former Liberal Party leader, stated, “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

Worth noting, middle-management Morrison, recently called for an end to Australia’s ‘remaining vaccine requirements,’ adding that he never agreed to a blanket approach to vax mandates.