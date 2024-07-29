The Marxian-Woke Weaponisation of the War on Terror Comes for Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson’s latest arrest is another example of the Left’s weaponization of the war on terror.

Falsely charged under the UK’s anti-terrorism legislation, Robinson’s phone has been confiscated, despite bail being granted.

As Rebel News boss, Ezra Levant remarked, “This was a malicious, arbitrary and illegal use of the Terrorism Act.

“They knew Tommy had committed no terrorism, never has, never will.

“They just wanted to grab his phone and all of its contents without a search warrant. And do the same with their questions.”

Recordings reveal the police knew Robinson’s arrest was a “stitch up,” Levant wrote.

In a thread on X, Levant, who is close to Tommy Robinson, explained, the use of the anti-terrorism law is deliberate.

The UK government is using it illegally.

“Tommy has a civil court matter scheduled for tomorrow and the government is obviously worried Tommy would go back to Spain, where he lives. There was no legal way to stop him.

“So, they used an illegal way. They broke their own law, to pretend he was a terrorist with a bomb.”

1. Why would Tommy Robinson be detained under the Terrorism Act? He's not a terrorist and has never been accused of being one.



The answer is the powers granted to police under Schedule 7 of that law: you do not have the right to remain silent under it: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE https://t.co/0vW90UEkDX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

Robinson’s real “crime” is daring to defy Islam.

The latest batch of Bolshevik bullying is because Robinson exposed media manipulation, cover-ups, and powerful Muslim lobbyists wielding the power of the state to silence opposition.

Evidence for this is well documented in his film exposing Muslim grooming gangs called, “Silenced.”

Britain's banned documentary – SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

Robinson is also a political threat to vindictive Marxists using Muslims to serve their own advancement of the far-left political agenda.

Hence the coordinated legacy media narrative falsely manipulates Robinson into a “far-right, fascist” figure.

The issues are as much about unsustainable mass immigration, and cultural incompatibility, as they are about Islamification – and the reach of Shar’ia, and Scimitar.

The failure of multiculturalism on full display = "Westerners must speak our language or else!"



This flawed ideology is being exploited by both the Marxian-Woke, and Islamic jihad.



Fair warning: Communists using Muslims for power gains in the West, are equivalent to the KPD… https://t.co/wWZIC1ui9i — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) July 29, 2024

All are tough topics, legacy media’s leftwing hegemony refuses to touch.

They’ve turned a blind eye; abandoned due diligence, and in the process ignored Islam’s victims.

Survivors like Salman Rushdie, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

As well as those suffering under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, and sex trafficking, as has been painstakingly documented by Coptic Solidarity in its reporting on “jihad of the womb.”

Exploitation of multiculturalism’s inherent flaws is a vehicle for Islamic expansionism.

Protected by Marxian-Woke critical theory, this expansionism is encased in political no-go zones.

Every inch of it is wrapped in subjective propaganda that falsely demonises criticism of Islam as oppression, “hate speech” and/or racism.

This lawfare – as I explained in my response to Robinson’s early July interview with Jordan and Tammy Peterson – is jihad through the judiciary.

Robinson’s arrest is also further evidence of the left’s domestic terrorism double standard.

The English Defence League leader’s swift incarceration as a “domestic terrorist,” is in stark contrast to the limp-wristed response to thousands who participated in violent Islamic riots in Leeds, almost a week prior.

It’s been over a week, yet despite police promising a tough response and an investigation, there have been no major arrests.

Most remain – and will no doubt remain – untouched by timid authorities and their foppish fondness for two-tier policing.

For instance, police in Leeds were reportedly told to withdraw, as bonfires, buses, at least one police car, and the iconic double-decker bus were set on fire.

Hundreds of Muslims riot in Harehills, Leeds smashing police vehicles and attacking officers.



Meanwhile, this is the towns newly elected local councilor.



Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/G3q6XE3wJH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 18, 2024

The message from Westminster’s Wokeshevists is clear:

The UK government will allow violent protests furthering the uninvited Islamification of Britain.

They won’t tolerate peaceful protestors trying to save Britain from Islamification.

This massive London rally is being studiously ignored by the globalist utopian propagandists at @BBC and @CBC and other miserable lying legacy "media" shill agencieshttps://t.co/MHP8YfoeQG — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 27, 2024

The movement is growing.

This is why Left-wing governments have turned the war on terror against the very people and culture it was designed to protect.