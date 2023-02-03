"What the Covid crisis itself has shown about the church in much of the world, in Australia, is that it is sick. It is not sound. There is great sin in its mix."

“God has used [Covid] to expose where His Church is at,” says Pastor Neil van der Wel of Reformation Presbyterian Church, Rockhampton.

Pastor van der Wel delivered the third lecture in a series of talks last week on the Church’s future in Australia, warning that the “Covid test” revealed a sickness within the Church.

Pastor van der Wel’s talk is well worth listening to. You can watch the full message below.

WATCH: