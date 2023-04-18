Tarantino’s ‘No’ on Sex Scenes Is Smart Storytelling

U.S. film director, Quentin Tarantino, has told a Spanish newspaper, “Sex is not part of his vision of cinema.”

The Pulp Fiction creator, whose films are known for their dark humour, excessive violence, swearing, and explicit drug use, said, he won’t touch nudity, and sex scenes, because they are a pain to film ‘in real life.’

“Everyone is tense,” he said. “And if it was already a bit problematic to [film those kinds of scenes] before, now it’s even more so.”

The only time he would make an exception to the no-sex scene rule is if doing so was ‘essential to the story,’ Tarantino conceded.

Talking about The Movie Critic, his latest – and speculated to be his last – film, the go-it-alone Hollywood version of Elon Musk, described his ‘only non-rape sex scene’ in a film as ‘so unromantic, and erotic that it’s hilarious’ (Jackie Brown, 1997).

When asked whether being an actor, writer, and director, had moulded the way Tarantino makes decisions, he replied:

“Yes and no. I want to please the audience, as well as challenge them […] When I come up with a story, I want to do it because I want to do it. And I hope people like it, but if not, what can we do?”

Discussing retirement, Tarantino said, he’d like to write more, adding, “I’ve been making movies for 30 years, and I’m ready to quit.”

Being a new dad might also explain why Tarantino has chosen to leave the limelight.

Married to Daniella Pick, a model from Israel, the couple have two kids under three, and for the most part, live in Tel Aviv.

While Taratino talking retirement seems like a done deal, with the longevity of his career, how well respected his work is, and the uniqueness of his art, pinning Taratino to any form of retirement is a fool’s errand.

With the right story, the 59-year-old movie director is likely to find another way to reinvent the wheel.

In November 2022, Tarantino shook the Hollywoke status quo, telling Deadline, movies were better before the [Woke] apocalypse.

“I’ve been rallying against ’80s movies forever, and now, all of a sudden, I feel like an ass***. The ’80s are pretty good.

“I don’t quite believe that you couldn’t make some of those movies today [such as Blazing Saddles]. You just have to have the balls to make them. Also, because of the time that we’re living in right now, those movies are never more needed than now,” Tarantino added.

“Filmmakers, the studios or whoever the producers are, they have to be adults about it […] Angry activists have to be a “nothing for them.”

He advised filmmakers of all genres to ride both the positive, and negative publicity. Start a conversation, and keep it going.

Tarantino’s series of encouraging comments could be taken as him venting frustration at an industry where copycat kitsch, is now considered creativity.

His carefully considered public views also just happen to coincide with Disney’s decision to placate the LGBT political religion and the increasingly one-sided take-over of Hollywood by an increasingly rabid authoritarian Left.

Coupling Tarantino’s words with his distance from the Far-Left strong-arming Hollywood, strongly suggests he’s keen to break free from this new cultural totalitarianism.

The erosion of originality plaguing Hollywood’s storytellers lines up with filmmakers ditching education, and entertainment in favour of political indoctrination, and porn.

Additionally, total acquiescence with the acronym army’s Cultural Marxist Oppressor/Oppressed list of “do’s, don’ts, doers, and disbelievers,” isn’t just demanded, it’s a matter of career survival.

Even if I’ve gotten the subtext wrong here, Tarantino’s talk about the reality of “sex sells,” is long overdue, and more than welcome.

Hollywood does better, and is better, when it respects both the intelligence of its audience, and the dignity of its actors/actresses.

Audiences do not need everything spelled out for them.

Smart storylines sell.

Sex scenes might help studios pocket the brief voyeurism dollar. Sex and nudity are not key ingredients in classy, timeless classics.