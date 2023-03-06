Idris Elba Accused of ‘Helping Racism’ After Ditching Identity Politics

“I don’t want to be the first Black. I’m the first Idris.”

Woke racists have accused Idris Elba of denying his “blackness” after stating he no longer describes himself as a black actor.

The British superstar told Esquire magazine the world needs to stop obsessing over skin colour, and superficial differences.

Pointing to the Woke microscope magnifying melanin over merit, Elba implied that the obsession with identity politics was holding people back.

“As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth,” he said.

“Racism is real,” and an important topic for discussion, he added, “but from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be.

“I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realised it put me in a box.”

The man who could still be the next James Bond – despite downplaying the possibility – stated, he became an actor out a love for acting, not activism.

“I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that. I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it.”

Advertisement

The father of three then added, “As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the first time for me.’

“I don’t want to be the first Black. I’m the first Idris.”

His Esquire comments attracted an array of mixed responses.

Advertisement

Most supported the actor, while others walked on eggshells.

This group of critics seemed unwilling to venture too far into the “everything is racist” – “skin colour defines your character” – melanin minefield.

Elba’s biggest haters came from Americans with African ancestry.

The generation being fed on an unhealthy diet of victimhood vis a vis Critical Race [Hate] Theory, saw Elba’s comments as a betrayal of “blackness.”

Two critics went as far as to say, Brits with African heritage, were not true “Blacks,” inferring that “foreign blacks” were not woke enough.

Elba, they argued didn’t “understand the [systemic] sinister plot of white society” against the “black man,” nor how “blackness” tears down the walls of so-called institutionalised racism.

Reading from the same CRT narrative which views “whiteness” as sin, and “blackness” as incorruptible, American actor, John Boyega (Star Wars) called Ebla’s comments “very worrying.”

Boyega criticised Elba for “making weird adjustments” to avoid being put in a box, stating “We BLACK, and that’s that.”

Agreeing with the Star Wars actor’s rebuttal, Twitter uses tore into Elba accusing him of kowtowing to “white supremacism,” of “choosing to erase his identity” in order to get a job, right down to “not being black, but British with a dark tan.”

Another popular tweet called Elba’s comments “pretty damning.”

The critic then accused the actor of selling out to bigots, because he was “removing his racial distinction,” and working against “colour inclusivity.”

Responding to critics online, Elba wrote, “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect,’ they are not defined by race…”

There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect' ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie? — Idris Elba (@idriselba) February 11, 2023

While most of his critics seem to have missed the point, if you understand Critical Race [Hate] Theory’s end goal, it’s easy to understand heat.

His direct rebuttal of the New Left’s obsession with dividing people by race was, and is, a rebuttal of cultural Marxism.

Elba is rejecting the victimhood box, as much as he is rejecting the “us vs. them” cognitive distortion at the core of intersectional ideology.

Contra to criticism, Idris Elba wasn’t rejecting his identity. He was rejecting identity politics.

More importantly, the successful British actor was arguing to conserve viewing, and valuing people, on merit, not by their shade of melanin.

A viewpoint losing traction with today’s entitlement generations.

For all the good Elba rejecting Woketavism does, the 50-year-old British actor has raised eyebrows over his ties with the WEF.

He, and his wife, are also Climate Change catastrophisers, currently serving as UN Goodwill ambassadors.

Elba’s Esquire interview, which set fire to the Woke idols erected post-George Floyd, was in conjunction with promotions of his latest film Luther: The Fallen Sun.