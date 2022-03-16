West Virginia Passes Ban on Down Syndrome Abortion 81-17

The revolutionary bill upends the eugenic abortive genocide of unborn children diagnosed with the extra-chromosome.

Following similar legislative victories in Tennessee, the Down syndrome community won a landslide victory in West Virginia, when the Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act passed the House of Delegates 81 to 17, and the state senate, 27 to 5 this week.

Notably, the legislation rules an ‘abortion may not be performed because of a disability, except in a medical emergency…or a severe foetal condition.’

Qualifying the terminology, the bill defines a medical emergency as an immediate threat to the life of a mother, ‘or a delay, which will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including psychological or emotional conditions.’

Severe foetal condition is defined as, ‘a life-threatening physical condition that, in reasonable medical judgment, regardless of the provision of life-saving medical treatment, is incompatible with life outside the womb.’

Doctors who knowingly break with – what is effectively civil rights legislation – will have their ‘license to practice medicine suspended or revoked’, and those found to be deliberately falsifying reports will be fined.

The “Choose Life” victory wasn’t without loss by way of compromise on both sides. The Daily Wire reported:

“Lawmakers in both chambers attempted to add a more general abortion ban to the bill that would have prohibited abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but that measure failed. Multiple attempts by Democrats to amend the bill to include exemptions for rape and incest also failed.”

Bills like this give bipartisan recognition to the concerns of Down Syndrome awareness NGOs, who oppose the eradication of Down Syndrome through the termination of Down Syndrome children in the womb.

Support for the West Virginian bill brings into question decisions like those recently made by the World Health Organisation, who, in February, reclassified Down Syndrome as a birth defect, akin to a disease.

Reclassifying Down Syndrome could be viewed as a sinister move aimed at circumventing key definitions used within life-affirming legislation.

Such a reclassification potentially creates legal loopholes around laws restraining the frenzied termination of unborn Down Syndrome children.

By extension, such a manoeuvre also creates ways around laws restraining any future “progressive” push to euthanise those already born with Down Syndrome.

West Virginian legislators are among a growing number of states bringing forward determined protections for those with Down Syndrome.

Ohio passed a ‘Down Syndrome Abortion Ban’ in 2017, with pro-abortion leftist group ACLU suing the state, after accusing Ohio’s legislators of ‘stigmatizing people who have abortions’; calling the HB 214 bill, ‘a not-so-thinly-veiled attempt to push abortion out of reach…of a “pregnant person.”’

American legislators are leading the world in building protections for those with Down Syndrome inside and outside the womb.

There is a rising challenge across the Atlantic, and around the world, opposing the effort to eradicate Down Syndrome by ending the life of those with Down Syndrome.

In July 2021, Britain’s Heidi Crowter, a member of the Down Syndrome community, bravely challenged current abortion laws in high court, telling the BBC:

“I am someone who has Down’s syndrome and I find it extremely offensive that a law doesn’t respect my life, and I won’t stand for it. I want to change the law and I want to challenge people’s perception of Down’s syndrome. I want them to look at me and say ‘this is just a normal person’.”

The 26-year-old’s case was dismissed in September, with judges arguing in favour of the State.

Both disappointed, and emboldened by the outcome, Crowter said, “[W]hen the going got tough, [Willam Wilberforce] kept going, and I’m going to do the same…”

The Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act bill now rests on the approval of West Virginian Republican Governor Jim Justice. His pending approval will voice a loud “no” to the apparent global war being waged against down syndrome in the womb, under the sophistic brand “reproductive healthcare”.

Once signed the legislation will come into effect from July 1, 2022.